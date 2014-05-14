boe inflation report delays the inevitable 890072014

BoE governor Carney’s post-inflation report speech managed to bring down 10-year gilt yields by their biggest decline in 4 months (-3%) despite the release of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2014 3:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BoE governor Carney’s post-inflation report speech managed to bring down 10-year gilt yields by their biggest decline in 4 months (-3%) despite the release of fresh 5-year lows in UK unemployment rate, hitting 6.8% in March. The fact that average weekly earnings growth held unchanged at 1.7%, undershooting expectations of a jump above 2.0% have also helped temper yields down.

The BoE report reiterated inflation would remain below its 2.0%, while upgrading its 2015 UK growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.9%, while maintaining its outlook on 3.4% GDP for 2014.The message that any rate hike wouldn’t emerge before Q1 2015 was delivered via the BoE’s forecast that unemployment remains significantly above its estimate of current equilibrium of 5.25%-5.75%, which is anticipated in 3 years. That is roughly equivalent to the period over which, productivity growth is expected to regain pre-crisis levels.

Rate hike coming after less slack

Carney’s BoE sought to accomplish one major point: confirming the UK economy is nearing the point of higher rates, but any normalisation in interest would be slow and gradual as much more needs to be done in terms of getting rid of spare capacity -– currently estimated at 1.0% to 1.5% of GDP—and recovering productivity.

Unlike in the aftermath of the last inflation report in November when sterling’s resulting sell-off occurred on the novelty of inflation slowing towards its 2.0% target for the first time in 4 years, today there is nothing on the dovish side of UK data. Unemployment has dropped further below the 7.0%, formerly used as a forward guidance threshold for raising rates, and pound strength will be required to keep inflation stable. Assuming there are no downside surprises in economic figures, the next key data item would be an increase in earnings growth of at least 2.0%, required to achieve positive growth after inflation.

The charts below illustrate there is ample downside ahead in the unemployment rate than in inflation. This further supports the premise that the reaction function in FX markets is more GBP-positive than in the case of USD–as we saw in today’s decline in the US currency and US yields despite a back-to-back jump of +0.5% in US PPI.

UK inflation vs earnings vs unemployment

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.