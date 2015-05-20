beyond fed minutes on to yellens speech 1451152015

The ensuing juncture between the resurging US dollar against the shaky euro, Aussie, NZD on one hand, and oil’s gradual stabilisation above the key $58 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2015 2:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ensuing juncture between the resurging US dollar against the shaky euro, Aussie, NZD on one hand, and oil’s gradual stabilisation above the key $58 on the other will witness more clarity into Fed Chair Yellen’s Friday speech than from today’s release of the April Fed minutes.

Oil struggles to save 2-month trendine

The rallying US dollar has complicated matters for US crude oil to hold its two-month trendline support despite figures of bigger than expected draws in US crude inventories oil.

Tuesday’s release of inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US oil stocks dipping by 5 mln barrels last week, well above expectations of a 1mn drop. Today’s release of the Energy Information Administration crude oil inventories also showed a greater than expected decline last week, with 2.7 mln barrels drawn following the prior week’s build of 5.0 mln barrels. Markets had been expecting a draw of merely 730,000 barrels.

Oil’s Tuesday losses also accelerated ahead of Tuesday’s expiry in crude’s front-month contract, as traders exited the June contract to enter the new front-month contract (July) on Wednesday. The combination of resurging USD rally and data showing both of the US and Saudi Arabia pumping more oil than was demanded also weighed on oil.

The varying technical picture for US crude and brent oil suggests upcoming support emerging at $58.50 and $62.50 respectively.

BoE Minutes provide key GBP support

GBP is the only major currency outperforming against the USD after the today’s release of the May MPC minutes revealed the usual two hawks (likely to be Weale and McCaferty) sticking to their April view that the decision to hold rates unchanged was finely balanced. The minutes should not be ignored by the fact they emerged before this week’s release of the negative CPI figures because short-term deflation falls within the forecast of the Bank of England’s inflation view.

This evening’s release of the US Fed minutes could trigger further 2-way volatility in GBPUSD, but the real test for the pair will be Thursday’s release of UK April retail sales. So far, the pair appears to draw robust demand near 1.5510-1.5520 before a recovery towards 1.5800 takes course.

From FOMC minutes on to Yellen’s Friday speech

Going to tonight’s release of the minutes from the April 28-29 FOMC decision, we remind that statement triggered a short-lived USD rally after omission of the calendar reference “…the Committee judges that an increase in the target range for the federal funds rate remains unlikely at the April FOMC meeting”. The statement highlighted Fed’s data dependence guidance and qualified each subsequent meeting as potentially live event for rate liftoff.

The only factors seen as USD-negative from the minutes would be any detailed references to USD strength in the discussions. More importantly, USD bulls will want to see a more protracted return to data upside in the US, namely, Thursday’s jobless claims, Friday’s April CPI release and Fed Chair Yellen’s speech on Friday. Yellen’s assessment with regards to recent data disappointments and yield tightening will be key.

Oil USDX May 19

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.