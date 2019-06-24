Be On Guard For A Dovish Hold From RBNZ

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2019 9:15 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Guard For A Dovish Hold From RBNZ | NZD/USD, NZD/JPY


RBNZ hold their OCR meeting less than 24 hours away. Whilst we expect they’ll hold, we suspect they may introduce a dovish tone, given the apparent ‘race to the bottom’ seen among the Fed, ECB and RBA recently.

As we noted in previous reports, RBNZ signalled a cut in March before weak inflation data all but confirmed May’s cut. However, when the expected cut arrived their May statement suggested 1.5% would be the floor for now. Moreover, Governor Orr said in May that “outlook for interest rates remain balanced at the moment” and earlier this month Assistant Governor said RBNZ’s central view is for rates to remain broadly around current levels for the foreseeable future. Put together, we expect RBNZ to remain on hold tomorrow.

However, given the dovish FOMC meeting, comments from Draghi and a rate cut from RBA (along with repeatedly dovish comments from Governor Lower), it’s plausible RBNZ could reintroduce a dovish tone to their statement tomorrow.


Going into the meeting, NZD/USD remains supported whilst the US dollar continues to unwind. It appears to be carving out a double bottom pattern above 0.6500 which would be confirmed with a direct break above 0.6685. However, as its now within its 7th bullish session and RSI(2) is heavily overbought below key resistance, we could see NZD/USD dip lower and respect resistance. A dovish tone on tomorrow’s statement could be just the catalyst (and not to mention the US dollar index is losing momentum above the March lows) whereas an unsuccessful G20 meeting (no deal with China) would likely scupper it potential for a bullish breakout.


NZD/JPY could be setting itself up for a swing trade short. The cross remains in a clear downtrend and has retraced towards the 38.2% - 50% retracement levels. As RSI(2) is overbought, so we’d consider fading spikes around current levels with a view for a break beneath the 70.27 low. However, with the G20 just around the corner, fears of a no-deal between US and China could bring selling pressure onto yen crosses (particularly commodity FX) and could prove to be the bigger driver over tomorrow’s RBNZ meeting. Although a dovish meeting would only add to its headwinds.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.