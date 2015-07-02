australian stocks surge higher despite the greek drama 1644682015

Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield makes an AU$9 billion takeover bid for Asciano Ltd


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2015 3:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors on the ASX cold-shouldered news of Greece’s default on an IMF loan repayment, choosing to focus instead on stock bargains in the local market thereby sending the benchmark indices higher by 1 per cent. A strong show by the energy and financial sectors helped to rally the market, marking an auspicious beginning to the financial year. A takeover offer for Australian freight and logistics company Asciano by Canadian giant Brookfield also boosted market sentiment.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 56.7 points, or 1.0 per cent, and closed at 5,515.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 54.8 points, or 1.0 per cent, at 5,506.

The top gaining sectors were industrials (+3.92 per cent), healthcare (+2.10 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.57 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.30 per cent), energy (+1.27 per cent) and financials (+1.10 per cent). Materials (-0.65 per cent) was the only losing sector.

Stocks

The large mining stocks all ended in the red. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slipped 1.48 per cent to AU$26.65, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 1.38 per cent to AU$53.01 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) fell 4.19 per cent to AU$1.83. The latter was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200. Benchmark iron ore prices in China have fallen in recent trading sessions, while Australia cut its official forecast for the iron ore price.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) gained 1.26 per cent to AU$34.68, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was up 2.38 per cent to AU$7.30 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 2.68 per cent to AU$8.04. However, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell 0.42 per cent to AU$11.92. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) gained 7.09 per cent to AU$4.08 and was the fourth biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

The big banks continued their upside momentum. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) rose 1.05 per cent to AU$86.02, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.72 per cent to AU$32.38, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.93 per cent to AU$32.50 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) moved up 0.48 per cent to AU$33.47.

Asciano Ltd (ASX:AIO) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, surging 16.84 per cent to AU$7.77 on news that the giant Brookfield Infrastructure Group had made a conditional offer for the company valued at nearly AU$9 billion, according to The Australian. Asciano confirmed in a statement to the ASX that it had received a cash and shares offer worth AU$9.05 per share on Sunday, and that the directors decided it was in shareholders’ best interests to engage with Brookfield in an attempt to pursue a deal, as reported by ABC.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Latest data from CoreLogic showed that recent interest rate cuts have refreshed the boom in the property markets in Melbourne and Sydney, though the slide continued in markets such as Perth and Darwin, according to the ABC. The CoreLogic RP Data home value index for Australia’s capital cities jumped 2.1 per cent in June, leading to a 9.8 per cent rise year-on-year.

Official figures from Australia’s Bureau of Statistics showed that the number of building approvals continued near record highs, indicating that housing construction was one of the economy’s few robust sectors, said the ABC. With 19,414 new dwellings being approved for construction in May, the number of approvals rose 2.5 per cent for the month and 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday following news that Greece had sent a fresh bailout proposal to the international creditors raising hopes of a bailout deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 138 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 17,758, the S&P 500 gained 14 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,077, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 26 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,013.

The Australian dollar is trading lower following strength in the US dollar due to strong economic data and a climb down by Greece in bailout negotiations. According to the Business Spectator, at 06:30 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 76.49 US cents, down from 77.16 US cents on Wednesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open more or less unchanged today given that at 06:59 am (AEST) this morning the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 3 points at 5,475.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.