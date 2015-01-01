australian stocks gain a tepid 1 1 per cent during 2014 905032015

There is further evidence that China’s manufacturing sector is in the midst of a slowdown


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 2, 2015 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ASX ended 2014 with just a 1.1 per cent gain for the year. The S&P/ASX200 ended the last day of trade at 5,388, while the All Ordinaries index closed at 5,411, with both indices down by 0.1 per cent, according to ABC.

The year’s biggest winners, in terms of a change in share price not counting dividends, were Qantas Airways Ltd (ASX:QAN) (+119.2 per cent), Recall Holdings Ltd (ASX:REC) (+77.10 per cent), Caltex Australia Ltd (ASX:CTX) (+70.60 per cent), Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) (+68.10 per cent) and Alumina Ltd (ASX:AWC) (+61.00 per cent).

The top losers were Worleyparsons Ltd (ASX:WOR) (-39.30 per cent), Metcash Ltd (ASX:MTS) (-41.30 per cent), Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) (-43.60 per cent), Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:MND) (-49.50 per cent) and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) (-52.90 per cent).

Latest data from China indicates a further sign of weakness in its manufacturing sector. The country’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that the government's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index slipped to 50.1 in December from 50.3 a month earlier. It was the lowest reading in eighteen months, according to the Wall Street Journal. "China's manufacturing sector, especially those industries related to the property market, is still struggling," said Li-Gang Liu, an economist at ANZ Bank. "China is entering a 'new normal' economy." The data has disturbing implications for Australia because China is its largest export goods destination.

According to statistics from the RBA, home loans grew 0.6 per cent in November over the previous month and 7.1 per cent during the year ended November 30. However, lending to housing investors grew at a 10 per cent annual rate, the strongest seen since March 2008, according to The Australian. On the other hand, growth in business credit was a more muted 4.6 per cent. "To date the most obvious transmission from low policy rates through to the monetary aggregates in this cycle has been seen in investor housing activity," JP Morgan economist Ben Jarman wrote in a note on the data, as per ABC. "By contrast, RBA officials have bemoaned a lack of 'animal spirits', which is restraining appetite for corporate expansion and real investment,” he added. The figures point to a real risk that the current ‘rebalancing’ of the Australian economy could stall, according to Business Spectator, increasing the likelihood of the RBA implementing interest ratecuts during 2015.

An updated industry code of conduct stipulated for the AU$144 billion franchise industry will become effective today, reports ABC. The new code lays an emphasis on more exchange of information and transaction transparency, as well as an enforceable obligation on both sides of a franchise agreement to act in good faith. "It's all about doing the right thing by your business partner, keeping that adult-to-adult, mutually supportive, shared purpose relationship," said Small Business Minister, Bruce Billson. "That's what good franchising is all about; that's why it's so popular."

Australia’s agricultural exporters have benefited to the tune of millions of dollars in 2014 after Australia’s currency broke down through parity with the US dollar. Australian almond exporters struck it rich, benefiting both from higher almond prices due to droughts in California and Spain, as well as currency gains, said ABC. The global trade in almonds is conducted in the Aussie dollar.

Find up to date information on the ASX at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.