australian mining investment set to plunge 40 per cent 902372014

Iron ore, coal and LNG will lead the massive cutback in mining investment in Australia


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 24, 2014 10:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BIS Shrapnel, an independent provider of industry research and forecasting services, says in its report “Mining in Australia 2014-2029” that investment in the sector could decline by 40 per cent in the next four years, the biggest slump on record.  

"Already we're seeing a substantial slump take place in iron ore and coal investment around the country but now with the LNG investment boom about to end we're about to see the biggest slump ever in mining investment," spokesman Adrian Hart said, according to ABC News.

The forecaster expects mining investment to fall sharply going into 2017 and said, as of now, the plunge had “barely begun.” Indeed, last week BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) chief Andrew Mackenzie declared that the era of big expansions in iron ore production had ended for the company, and that its board had not approved new iron ore projects since 2011, as reported by The Australian Financial Review.

The Australian said today that iron ore prices had dropped below the key US$70 per tonne level to US$69.80, showing a fall of about 12.5 per cent over the past month, and approximately 47 per cent this year. “Commodity prices across the board have been suffering in a low-price environment and the heads of US giant Peabody Energy, Centennial Coal and Northparkes Mines have all warned that market conditions are the worst they have seen in 25 years,” the newspaper said.

The mining investment boom topped out in 2013-14 at US$93.1 billion, according to Mr Hart.

The doom and gloom in Australian mining lifted somewhat on Friday, when China demonstrated its commitment to economic growth by cutting its one-year lending rate by 0.40 of a percentage point to 5.6 per cent and its one-year rate for deposits by 0.25 of a percentage point to 2.75 per cent 

This announcement lifted shares across the globe, and pushed US stock indices to record closing highs.

At 0700 AEDT today, the Australian dollar was trading at 86.70 US cents, up from 86.31 cents on Friday. The ASX is expected to open higher today, given that the December share price index futures contract was up 52 points at 5,360 at 0645 AEST, according to the Trading Room.

Find up to date information on the ASX at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.