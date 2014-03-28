aussie boost from wheat prices 886232014

As wheat prices surge to 11 month highs and the Australian dollar hits 4-month highs vs the greenback, It’s time to remind our readers that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 29, 2014 5:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As wheat prices surge to 11 month highs and the Australian dollar hits 4-month highs vs the greenback, It’s time to remind our readers that of the correlation between Australia’s currency and prices of wheat, owing to the nation’s rise as the world’s 7th largest exporter of the crop.

The 30% price spike in wheat so far this year, emerged from draught conditions in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakshtan as well as deteriorating crop conditions in the US this month. All this has caused production shortfalls, triggering a Russian export bank lasting into year-end. Wheat from the Black Sea region accounts for nearly 20% of world exports to North Africa and the Middle East, causing demand to shift towards supplies from Australia and Argentina.

The rise in wheat also emerged from alternative demand as farmers moved away from expensive corn and barley, which was used for feeding livestock.

One major distinction from the 2007-8 rally in wheat, the current rise is primarily concentrated in crops, whereas 6 years ago, high prices were part of the supercycle in commodities. This also means that oil prices are 25% cheaper than in 2008, sparing farmers from having to lift prices to cover costs of transporting trucks and fertilizers.

Further planting concerns ahead

Looking ahead, prices could remain high following the storms in the (Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas), which have reduced moisture and caused poor crops. Other possible bullish factors include rising chances of El Niño weather phenomenon to develop in the second half of the year, thereby triggering concerns of heat and dryness in India and Australia.

Considering Australia exports 75% of its wheat production, further gains in prices could well boost Australia’s terms of trades as well as its currency. And with Australia’s cash rates likely to have bottomed, we find that familiar correlation between bottoms in wheat prices (see chart) coinciding with the lows in the Aussie.

Last but not least, a notable piece of seasonality for AUDUSD is that April has proven to be the best month for the pair, showing a rise over the last 14 years, with the exception of April 2000, 2004 and 2013.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.