audusd slides to new six year low on rba decision 1666602015

AUD/USD  (daily chart shown below) slid to a new six-year low slightly below 0.7400 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2015 5:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD  (daily chart shown below) slid to a new six-year low slightly below 0.7400 on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it was holding its benchmark interest rates at 2%, a record low.

Several other factors have also contributed to the currency pair’s recent and ongoing weakness, not least of which include: concerns over the Chinese economy and its equity market plunge, lower commodity prices, and a persistently strong US dollar.

Additionally, late last year RBA Governor Glenn Stevens had stated that he preferred to see the AUD/USD exchange rate at 0.7500.

That psychological target was very recently hit when the currency pair gapped cleanly below this downside price objective on the open of this week’s trading. The exchange rate then fell even further on Tuesday after the noted RBA announcement, establishing a new long-term low at 0.7397 before rebounding.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Prior to this low being hit, AUD/USD had formed a large bearish flag pattern that spanned much of June. A breakdown then occurred in late June, pushing the currency pair into the current bearish continuation below the prior multi-year low of 0.7532 that was established in early April.

Both the long-term and short-term bearish trends continue to be pressured further to the downside by persistent fundamental factors noted above. Until some of these factors are alleviated, AUD/USD should continue to be weighted down, potentially towards further multi-year lows.

If the currency pair continues trading below the key 0.7500 level, the next major downside target is at the 0.7300 support level, with a possibility of continued declines towards the 0.7000 psychological level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.