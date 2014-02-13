audusd retreats from rally highs 882192014

AUD/USD (see daily chart below) has tentatively retreated from a recent two-week-long rally that brought the currency pair up to a high of 0.9066 on Wednesday. That […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 14, 2014 2:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (see daily chart below) has tentatively retreated from a recent two-week-long rally that brought the currency pair up to a high of 0.9066 on Wednesday.

That high was just slightly short of the previous high in mid-January of 0.9076.

The fact that the pair has tentatively turned back down at this key resistance area lends strength to a potential resumption of the bearish trend that has been in place since the April 2013 high near 1.0600.

Although the pair has been above its 50-day moving average for more than a week, it’s still well below its 200-day moving average, which suggests a continued bearish bias.

 

AUDUSD technical analysis chart 13.02.14


Within the current rally, a few price areas remain the key support/resistance levels to watch.

To the upside, the noted 0.9066-0.9076 zone continues to be the most important near-term resistance area.

If the pair is subsequently able to break out above this resistance, a further rally within the overall downtrend should be in order, with further upside resistance around the 0.9150 level and the 200-day moving average.

To the downside, the 0.8850 level should serve as intermediate support, with late-January’s three-and-a-half year low of 0.8659 serving as the major downside support level.

A breakdown below that level should begin to target further downside objectives around 0.8600 and 0.8300.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.