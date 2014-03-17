audusd range trading near lows 884942014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to trade within a moderate range between its two key moving averages – the 50-day and 200-day – […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 18, 2014 1:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to trade within a moderate range between its two key moving averages – the 50-day and 200-day – for more than a month.

This consolidation phase occurs within a strong bearish trend that extends back to the April 2013 high near 1.0600, which continues to remain intact.

Within this bearish trend, the currency pair has rebounded from a three-and-a-half-year low of 0.8659 that was hit in January, but has been unable as of yet to follow-through significantly on this rebound.

 

AUDUSD technical chart 17.03.14

 

The 200-day moving average to the upside is currently serving as strong resistance, and has recently halted the pair’s further rise.

Also directly to the upside resides a major downtrend resistance line that connects the noted April high near 1.0600 with the October high at 0.9757.

With this confluence of strong resistance directly above current price action, AUD/USD could well be constrained in its attempts to advance.

If the pair continues to respect resistance with a move back to the downside below the noted 50-day moving average support, major targeted support levels further to the downside continue to reside around 0.8850 and then 0.8600.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.