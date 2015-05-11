AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has begun to pull back after having spent much of April attempting a partial recovery from its long-term lows.

Early April saw the currency pair plunge to a new five-year low of 0.7532, just short of hitting its 0.7500 downside target. That low was the latest culmination of a sharp downtrend that had been firmly in place for the previous nine months, since the high around 0.9500 in July of last year.

In contrast, late April saw AUD/USD recover sharply to a three-month high around 0.8075 before quickly retreating and pulling back.

The first part of May has mostly seen a consolidation below this latest high, as the currency pair continues to trade within an overall downtrend despite the noted rebound.

With any sustained trading below 0.7900, AUD/USD should regain its bearish stance to re-target the key 0.7700 support level to the downside. Any renewed rebound should continue to be limited to the upside by the 0.8100 resistance level.