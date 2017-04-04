audusd further potential decline as rba looms 2690212017
Since our last analysis dated on 30 March 2017, the AUD/USD had staged a bearish reaction as expected right at the 0.7680 intermediate resistance and […]
Since our last analysis dated on 30 March 2017, the AUD/USD had staged a bearish reaction as expected right at the 0.7680 intermediate resistance and […]
Since our last analysis dated on 30 March 2017, the AUD/USD had staged a bearish reaction as expected right at the 0.7680 intermediate resistance and declined towards the first downside target/support at 0.7585 in today (04 April 2017) early Asian session. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
The AUD/USD has managed to stage a rebound right at the 0.7585 support to print a current intraday Asian session high of 0.7615 due to better than expected Australian Trade Balance (3,574 million versus a consensus of 1,800 million).
Later today at 0430 GMT, the Australian central bank (RBA) will meet to decide its monetary policy where the consensus is a no change in monetary policy with the cash rate at 1.5%. There are several factors to watch in the tonality of the momentary policy statement as follow:
Therefore, the aforementioned factors may lead to a dovish tweak in the language presented in the monetary policy statement on wage growth and inflation outlook which can translate the further potential weakness in the AUD/USD in the short to medium-term.
Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements.
Intermediate resistance: 0.7620/30
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7645
Supports: 0.7585, 0.7550 & 0.7515
Next resistances: 0.7680
Given the upcoming fundamental event risk (RBA meeting), the AUD/USD may see a push up first to test the 0.7620/30 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 0.7645 tightened short-term pivotal resistance for another potential downleg to target the next support at 0.7550 and even 0.7515 next.
However, a break above 0.7645 may negate the preferred bearish scenario for a more pronounced corrective rebound to retest the 0.7680 swing high area of 23 March/30 March 2017.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.