audusd continues decline towards multi year lows 898762014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to descend towards its January multi-year low of 0.8660. Friday’s price action saw the currency pair drop to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 26, 2014 11:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to descend towards its January multi-year low of 0.8660. Friday’s price action saw the currency pair drop to a new seven-month low.

For the past three weeks, extreme US dollar strength has prompted AUD/USD to trade within an exceptionally steep, nearly continuous decline.

This decline, which sharply interrupted a prolonged trading range from April to early September, has targeted and subsequently broken down below several major support levels, including 0.9200, 0.9000, and most recently, the 0.8850 level.

 
AUD/USD technical chart 26.09.14

 

The 50-day moving average has also just re-crossed below the 200-day moving average this week, a significant technical event that has not occurred since March of 2013.

AUD/USD’s steep bearish momentum of the past three weeks appears poised to continue, at least for the short-term. Below the noted downside target at the January multi-year low of 0.8660, further key support targets reside around 0.8600 and then 0.8300.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.