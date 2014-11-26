audusd breaks four year low 902652014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) broke down below the most recent significant low of 0.8540 which was established in early November, hitting a new four-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2014 1:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) broke down below the most recent significant low of 0.8540 which was established in early November, hitting a new four-year low for the currency pair.

Since early September, AUD/USD has been trading within a strong bearish trend, particularly during September’s month-long plunge. After that precipitous drop, price action began moving in more of a consolidation during the month of October, but with continued downside pressure.

Early November saw a swift breakdown below a conspicuous inverted pennant pattern, which went on to hit and dip below the 0.8600 downside support target before establishing a new four-year low around the noted 0.8540 level.

2014-11-26-AUDUSD

The rebound from that low rose to a high around 0.8795 early last week, slightly above the key 50-day moving average, before dropping back down once again towards its lows.

Currently, having broken down below the 0.8540 level and established a new multi-year low below 0.8500, a continuation of the long-term downtrend for AUD/USD has tentatively been confirmed.

With any further bearish momentum below the 0.8500 level within the current downtrend, the next major downside support target resides around the 0.8300 level, last hit in mid-2010.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.