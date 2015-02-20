audusd attempts rise from depths 1044812015

February 21, 2015 1:26 AM
AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has wallowed near recent long-term lows as it continues to attempt a rise from its depths.

Currently near the top of a tight pennant consolidation pattern that has been in place for the past three weeks, the currency pair has risen only modestly off its new five-year low of 0.7625 that was hit in early February.

That low was almost re-tested last week when price action once again fell below 0.7700 support to hit an intermediate low of 0.7643.

AUD/USD daily chart

Now in consolidation just off those lows, AUD/USD continues to be pressured significantly to the downside and could soon be poised to continue the steep, five-month downtrend that saw price drop from around the 0.9400 area in September of last year down to the noted 0.7625 low in early February.

While a continued relief rebound could prompt a further rise for the embattled currency pair, any sustained break below 0.7700 support and the current pennant consolidation pattern could prompt a breakdown to new lows towards the 0.7500 and 0.7300 target levels.

