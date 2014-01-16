aud very much down under 879542014

The AUD took a beating overnight, subsequently trading to a fresh 3-year low following a weak jobs report that saw employment fall 22.6k from an […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2014 8:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD took a beating overnight, subsequently trading to a fresh 3-year low following a weak jobs report that saw employment fall 22.6k from an expected 10k rise and a previous month’s gain of 21k. The unemployment rate remained at 5.8% as expected but with the damage seemingly seen in the full time component that dropped 31.6k from a rise of 15.5k in the previous month. The market is speculating that this could be the final piece of data that will push the RBA to the rate cut they have had in reserve.

Risk trade has been constructive, with the dollare trading with a bid tone following another all-time high in the S&P above 1850 as Federal Reserve officials have been vocal in stressing that the benign jobs report for December will have no effect on the US economy and their decision to taper.

Today’s data will all be about inflation with the EU final HICP data this morning along with CPI data from across the pond this afternoon along with the Philadelphia Fed survey as we await comments from outgoing Chairman Bernanke after the European close.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3565-1.3545-1.3525 | Resistance 1.3635-1.3700-1.3735


USD/JPY

Supports 104.45-104.15-103.50 | Resistance 104.90-105.15-105.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6300-1.6260-1.6220  | Resistance 1.6400-1.6465-1.6500

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.