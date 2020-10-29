asian morning oct 30

Investors are encouraged to see more signs in U.S. economic recovery...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2020 8:07 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian Morning: U.S. Stocks Rebound After Wednesday Selloff

On Thursday, U.S. stocks rebounded following a 3% selloff Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 139 points (+0.52%) to 26659, the S&P 500 jumped 39 points (+1.19%) to 3310, and the Nasdaq 100 surged 207 points (+1.87%) to 11350.


Dow Jones Industrial Average (Daily Chart) : Under Pressure

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors were encouraged to see more signs in U.S. economic recovery. Official data showed that GDP soared at an annualized rate of 33.1% on quarter in the third quarter (+32.0% expected, -31.4% in the second quarter). Initial Jobless Claims fell to 751,000 for the week ended October 24 (770,000 expected).

Media (+3.3%), Energy (+3.2%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+3.06%) sectors performed the best. Alliance Data Systems (ADS +18.92%), CBRE Group (CBRE +16.80%) and Twitter (TWTR +8.04%) are top gainers. Meanwhile, Abiomed (ABMD -10.03%) and eBay (EBAY -7.46%) were top losers.  

Approximately 58% (65% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 12% (30% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The VIX Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, fell 3.08 points (-7.65%) to 37.2.

In after-market hours, four tech giants released quarterly results. Facebook (FB) lost over 2%, Amazon.com (AMZN) dropped 2%, Apple (AAPL) sank over 4%, while Alphabet (GOOGL) jumped over 6%.

European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.12%, while Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.32%, and France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were little changed.

U.S. Treasury prices came under pressure, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield advanced to 0.835% from 0.780% Wednesday.

Spot gold declined $7.62 (-0.41%) to $1,869 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (December) dropped $1.10 (-2.94%) to $36.29 a barrel, the lowest level since June.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar showed further strength against other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index was up for a second session jumping 0.56% to 93.92.

EUR/USD lost the 1.1700 handle as it sank 0.61% to 1.1674. As expected, the European Central Bank kept its deposit facility rate unchanged at -0.50%. In Germany, the jobless rate ticked down to 6.2% in October (6.3% expected) and consumer prices edged up 0.1% on month (+0.0% expected).

USD/JPY rebounded 0.27% to 104.60. Japan's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% while downgrading its 2020 GDP growth forecast to -5.5% from -4.7% previously. Also, official data showed that Japan's retail sales slipped 0.1% on month in September (+1.0% expected).

GBP/USD fell 0.41% to 1.2930. On a daily chart it has returned to levels below both 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

AUD/USD declined a further 0.22% to 0.7028, striking against the lower Bollinger band on a daily chart.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD slammed, JPY thrives amid Wall Street selloff, BOJ expectations
Today 10:10 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?
Today 07:26 PM
USD/CAD, CAD/JPY forecast: Canadian dollar analysis - July 24, 2024
Today 05:44 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls after Tesla & Alphabet earnings underwhelm
Today 01:43 PM
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY forecast: Weak PMIs dampens euro as yen roars back
Today 12:52 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
Today 09:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.