Asian Equity Market Handover A sea of red

A summary of the stock market trends & highlights from today's Asian mid-session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2019 12:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [08/5/2019 0600 GMT]


  • Another day of losses for Asian stock markets in line with -1.96% decline seen in the U.S. S&P 500 yesterday, its worst performance in the past 8 weeks and recorded a daily close below the 2900 psychological level at 2884.
  • The worst performer among the highlighted Asian benchmark stock indices so far in today’s Asia mid-session is the Japan Nikkei 225 where it has shaped the expected bearish breakdown below the 21880 key medium-term range support reinforced by a weaker USD/JPY that has broken down below a key support at 110.90 (click here for more details).
  • China trade officials together with Vice Premier Liu He will head to the U.S. to begin another round of trade negotiation talks from Thurs to Fri on the backdrop of a tense situation where U.S has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports this Fri.
  • European stock indices futures; FTSE 100 and German DAX are trading almost unchanged after yesterday’s losses seen in their respective cash indices at -1.63% & -1.58%.

Corporate Highlights (U.K & Europe)


NTS: no time specific      BMO: before market open

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.