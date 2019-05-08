Asian Equity Market Handover A sea of red

Stock market snapshot as of [08/5/2019 0600 GMT]





Another day of losses for Asian stock markets in line with -1.96% decline seen in the U.S. S&P 500 yesterday, its worst performance in the past 8 weeks and recorded a daily close below the 2900 psychological level at 2884.

The worst performer among the highlighted Asian benchmark stock indices so far in today’s Asia mid-session is the Japan Nikkei 225 where it has shaped the expected bearish breakdown below the 21880 key medium-term range support reinforced by a weaker USD/JPY that has broken down below a key support at 110.90 (click here for more details).

China trade officials together with Vice Premier Liu He will head to the U.S. to begin another round of trade negotiation talks from Thurs to Fri on the backdrop of a tense situation where U.S has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese imports this Fri.

European stock indices futures; FTSE 100 and German DAX are trading almost unchanged after yesterday’s losses seen in their respective cash indices at -1.63% & -1.58%.

