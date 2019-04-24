Asian Equity Market Handover 24th April 2019

The ASX 200 has continued to outperform since the break above 6290 where today’s up move has been reinforced by a weaker than expected Q1 Australia trimmed mean CPI data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2019 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [24/4/2019 0415 GMT]


  • No clear broad-based positive follow through for Asian stock markets despite a strong finishing close seen on the key benchmark U.S stock indices yesterday; the S&P 500 has recorded a fresh all-time high close at 2933 above the Sep 2018 record close of 2930.
  • The ASX 200 has continued to outperform since the break above 6290 where today’s up move has been reinforced by a weaker than expected Q1 Australia trimmed mean CPI data (1.6% y/y versus consensus of 1.7% y/y) that has increased the probability of a RBA interest rate cut in the coming months.
  • Continued strength seen in the USD has trigged another round of sell-off in the Korean stock market lead by foreigners (net sellers of 46.3 billion won worth of shares) where the Kospi 200 is the worse underperformer in today’s Asian mid-session.
  • European stock market futures on FTSE 100 and German DAX are indicating a negative opening where both showing a decline of -0.21% and -0.32% respectively.

Corporate Highlights


BMO: before market open           AMC: after market close                NTS: no time specific

Macroeconomic Calendar

'

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.