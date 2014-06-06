all eyes on non farm payrolls following ecb announcement yesterday 891522014

A historic day in the ECB’s history and for most other central banks yesterday, when the ECB dropped their bank deposit rates to a negative […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2014 6:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A historic day in the ECB’s history and for most other central banks yesterday, when the ECB dropped their bank deposit rates to a negative 0.1 to try and increase lending. They also cut the main benchmark rate to 0.15% from 0.25% to entice more borrowing. Only time will tell if the measures taken yesterday are enough to prolong QE, which most see as inevitable and a possible next step for the ECB if all else fails. The euro had a lot to take in after the announcement first was the initial sell off down to the four-month lows around 1.3502, then a big bounce back up to make new highs of the day at 1.3650. This was due to the press conference and Mario Draghi suggesting that they are not finished yet and are ready to use unconventional policy measures to try and boost inflation if the actions taken yesterday do not work.

Today we have another big day as we see the non-farm payrolls from the US. The consensus on this is 218k, which is lower than its previous 288k, but still indicative of a growing economy. It also shows resilience in the US economy after the slump caused by the bad winter.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3605 1.3575 1.3500 | Resistance 1.3675 1.3700 1.3730

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.15 101.75 101.35 | Resistance 102.50 102.80 103.00

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6760 1.6720 1.6685 | Resistance 1.6820 1.6875 1.6920

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.