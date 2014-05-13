alert on possible nzd action tonight 889922014

Here is a quick trading alert for those of you trading NZD, or the kiwi tonight. Wheeler on deck RBNZ stability report RBNZ governor Graeme […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2014 5:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Here is a quick trading alert for those of you trading NZD, or the kiwi tonight.

Wheeler on deck RBNZ stability report

RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler is scheduled to give a press conference tonight (May 13 @ 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT, 22:00 BST/London) following the release of the RBNZ’s bi-annual financial stability report. There is a chance Governor Wheeler could use the opportunity to talk down the currency as he last did in last week’s speech to NZ’s dairy association last week. At the last financial stability report on Nov 13, Wheeler reminded markets interest rates were set to rise in 2014 owing to higher growth, but that the impact of the already rising kiwi and high debt levels among dairy farmers would be taken in consideration when assessing the pace of policy tightening.

Since Nov 13, NZDUSD rose 5%, dairy prices fell 5% and the official cash rate has been hiked twice by a total of 50 bps. Thus, one of the conclusions from tonight’s report, could be that upcoming tightening will progress at a slower pace than has the rate of the last 4 months, which could weigh on the kiwi.

Core retail sales to follow next

Another item which could also drag down the kiwi is the Q1 retail sales volumes, due at 18:45 ET, 23:45 London, expected to show a rise of 0.9% from the previous 1.2%. Recall, the Q4 report, released in February, had shown a 1.2% rise vs expectations of +1.7%, which helped trigger a 4-week decline in NZD.

Since last week’s warning against further NZD weakness, warning on the negative implications of declining dairy prices, kiwi is down across the board.

Will tonight’s double-event action cause further damage? Despite today;s NZDUSD rebound, we could see renewed declines towards 0.8520s, while any bounce above 0.8700 will likely run into the 0.8820 barrier.

NZDUSD Kiwi

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.