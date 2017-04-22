184989 2691352017

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK,


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results
24th April 2017
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC LCL.L UK Trading Statement Release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Trading Statement Release
UCB SA UCB.BR EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings Release
Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST EU Earnings Release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Interim Management Statement Release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings Release
Atos SE ATOS.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings Release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings Release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings Release
Zions Bancorp ZION.OQ US Earnings Release
Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N US Earnings Release
Range Resources Corp RRC.N US Earnings Release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings Release
Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N US Earnings Release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings Release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings Release
25th April 2017
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings Release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Earnings Release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales Release
Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC CIRCI.L UK Earnings Release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales Release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Selected Key Figures Release
Intrum Justitia AB IJ.ST EU Earnings Release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings Release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings Release
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings Release
Umicore SA UMI.BR EU Trading Statement Release
Boliden AB BOL.ST EU Earnings Release
Metso Oyj METSO.HE EU Earnings Release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA PLOF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Randstad Holding NV RAND.AS EU Earnings Release
Enagas SA ENAG.MC EU Earnings Release
UPM-Kymmene Oyj UPM.HE EU Earnings Release
Eurofins Scientific SE EUFI.PA EU Interim Management Statement Release
Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings Release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings Release
Lonza Group AG LONN.S EU Business Update
Getinge AB GETIb.ST EU Earnings Release
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Unibail Rodamco SE UNBP.AS EU Corporate Sales Release
Safran SA SAF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings Release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings Release
Arconic Inc ARNC.N US Earnings Release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings Release
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings Release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings Release
Valero Energy Corp VLO.N US Earnings Release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings Release
Corning Inc GLW.N US Earnings Release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings Release
Ryder System Inc R.N US Earnings Release
Waters Corp WAT.N US Earnings Release
3M Co MMM.N US Earnings Release
S&P Global Inc SPGI.N US Earnings Release
E I du Pont de Nemours and Co DD.N US Earnings Release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings Release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings Release
Pentair plc PNR.N US Earnings Release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings Release
AutoNation Inc AN.N US Earnings Release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings Release
Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN.N US Earnings Release
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N US Earnings Release
Discover Financial Services DFS.N US Earnings Release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings Release
Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ US Earnings Release
Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N US Earnings Release
Stryker Corp SYK.N US Earnings Release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings Release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings Release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings Release
Chubb Ltd CB.N US Earnings Release
Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings Release
26th April 2017
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales Release
CRH PLC CRH.I UK Trading Statement Release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Trading Statement Release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Redefine International PLC RDI.L UK Earnings Release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings Release
Logitech International SA LOGN.S EU Earnings Release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings Release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Telia Company AB TELIA.ST EU Earnings Release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBa.ST EU Earnings Release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings Release
Wartsila Oyj Abp WRT1V.HE EU Earnings Release
Novozymes A/S NZYMb.CO EU Earnings Release
Glanbia PLC GL9.I EU Interim Management Statement Release
Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings Release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings Release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings Release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings Release
Abertis Infraestructuras SA ABE.MC EU Earnings Release
Red Electrica Corporacion SA REE.MC EU Earnings Release
Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings Release
Orion Oyj ORNBV.HE EU Earnings Release
Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings Release
Dassault Systemes SE DAST.PA EU Earnings Release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings Release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings Release
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA SGOB.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Ingersoll-Rand PLC IR.N US Earnings Release
FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.OQ US Earnings Release
Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ US Earnings Release
Wyndham Worldwide Corp WYN.N US Earnings Release
Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N US Earnings Release
Entergy Corp ETR.N US Earnings Release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings Release
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N US Earnings Release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings Release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings Release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings Release
Hess Corp HES.N US Earnings Release
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N US Earnings Release
Baxter International Inc BAX.N US Earnings Release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings Release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings Release
Amphenol Corp APH.N US Earnings Release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings Release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings Release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings Release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings Release
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS.N US Earnings Release
F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings Release
Equifax Inc EFX.N US Earnings Release
TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N US Earnings Release
Equinix Inc EQIX.OQ US Earnings Release
Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings Release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Raymond James Financial Inc RJF.N US Earnings Release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings Release
27th April 2017
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Trading Statement Release
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC JLT.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Berendsen PLC BRSN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Allied Minds PLC ALML.L UK Earnings Release
Cambian Group PLC CMBNC.L UK Earnings Release
Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings Release
Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Corporate Sales Release
Nokia Oyj NOKIA.HE EU Earnings Release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings Release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings Release
Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Corporate Sales Release
Storebrand ASA STB.OL EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Fortum Oyj FORTUM.HE EU Earnings Release
AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings Release
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings Release
Scor SE SCOR.PA EU Earnings Release
STMicroelectronics NV STM.MI EU Earnings Release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA BME.MC EU Earnings Release
Bankinter SA BKT.MC EU Earnings Release
Kone Oyj KNEBV.HE EU Earnings Release
Stora Enso Oyj STERV.HE EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA BBVA.MC EU Earnings Release
Clariant AG CLN.S EU Corporate Sales Release
CNH Industrial NV CNHI.MI EU Earnings Release
Airbus SE AIR.PA EU Earnings Release
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA TL5.MC EU Earnings Release
Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Corporate Sales Release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings Release
Invesco Ltd IVZ.N US Earnings Release
Under Armour Inc UAA.N US Earnings Release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings Release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings Release
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N US Earnings Release
Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings Release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings Release
Allegion PLC ALLE.N US Earnings Release
Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N US Earnings Release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings Release
Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N US Earnings Release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings Release
International Paper Co IP.N US Earnings Release
Xcel Energy Inc XEL.N US Earnings Release
L3 Technologies Inc LLL.N US Earnings Release
Praxair Inc PX.N US Earnings Release
Celgene Corp CELG.OQ US Earnings Release
National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N US Earnings Release
Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N US Earnings Release
American Electric Power Company Inc AEP.N US Earnings Release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings Release
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.OQ US Earnings Release
Johnson Controls International PLC JCI.N US Earnings Release
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings Release
Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N US Earnings Release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings Release
Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N US Earnings Release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings Release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings Release
Verisign Inc VRSN.OQ US Earnings Release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings Release
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.OQ US Earnings Release
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG.N US Earnings Release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings Release
Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ US Earnings Release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings Release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings Release
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.OQ US Earnings Release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings Release
Leggett & Platt Inc LEG.N US Earnings Release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings Release
Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N US Earnings Release
Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N US Earnings Release
28th April 2017
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Trading Statement Release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
UBS Group AG UBSG.S EU Earnings Release
Norsk Hydro ASA NHY.OL EU Earnings Release
Rexel SA RXL.PA EU Earnings Release
Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings Release
DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings Release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings Release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings Release
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Interim Management Statement Release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings Release
Caixabank SA CABK.MC EU Earnings Release
Linde AG LING.DE EU Earnings Release
MTU Aero Engines AG MTXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Corporate Sales Release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings Release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings Release
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N US Earnings Release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings Release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings Release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings Release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings Release
Phillips 66 PSX.N US Earnings Release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting
