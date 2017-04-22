City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results 24th April 2017 DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement Release Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Trading Statement Release Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC LCL.L UK Trading Statement Release Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Trading Statement Release Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Trading Statement Release UCB SA UCB.BR EU Earnings Release Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings Release Tele2 AB TEL2b.ST EU Earnings Release Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Interim Management Statement Release Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings Release Atos SE ATOS.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings Release Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings Release Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings Release Zions Bancorp ZION.OQ US Earnings Release Crown Castle International Corp CCI.N US Earnings Release Range Resources Corp RRC.N US Earnings Release Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings Release Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP.N US Earnings Release Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings Release Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings Release 25th April 2017 Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings Release Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Trading Statement Release Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Earnings Release St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales Release Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC CIRCI.L UK Earnings Release BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales Release Schindler Holding AG SCHP.S EU Selected Key Figures Release Intrum Justitia AB IJ.ST EU Earnings Release Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings Release Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings Release Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings Release Umicore SA UMI.BR EU Trading Statement Release Boliden AB BOL.ST EU Earnings Release Metso Oyj METSO.HE EU Earnings Release Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L EU Earnings Release Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA PLOF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Randstad Holding NV RAND.AS EU Earnings Release Enagas SA ENAG.MC EU Earnings Release UPM-Kymmene Oyj UPM.HE EU Earnings Release Eurofins Scientific SE EUFI.PA EU Interim Management Statement Release Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Corporate Sales Release SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings Release Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings Release Lonza Group AG LONN.S EU Business Update Getinge AB GETIb.ST EU Earnings Release Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Unibail Rodamco SE UNBP.AS EU Corporate Sales Release Safran SA SAF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings Release Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings Release Arconic Inc ARNC.N US Earnings Release Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings Release Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings Release McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings Release Valero Energy Corp VLO.N US Earnings Release Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings Release Corning Inc GLW.N US Earnings Release Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings Release Ryder System Inc R.N US Earnings Release Waters Corp WAT.N US Earnings Release 3M Co MMM.N US Earnings Release S&P Global Inc SPGI.N US Earnings Release E I du Pont de Nemours and Co DD.N US Earnings Release Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings Release Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings Release Pentair plc PNR.N US Earnings Release Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings Release AutoNation Inc AN.N US Earnings Release Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings Release Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN.N US Earnings Release Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N US Earnings Release Discover Financial Services DFS.N US Earnings Release AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings Release Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ US Earnings Release Universal Health Services Inc UHS.N US Earnings Release Stryker Corp SYK.N US Earnings Release Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings Release Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings Release Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings Release Chubb Ltd CB.N US Earnings Release Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings Release 26th April 2017 Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales Release CRH PLC CRH.I UK Trading Statement Release GKN PLC GKN.L UK Trading Statement Release London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Trading Statement Release Redefine International PLC RDI.L UK Earnings Release Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading Statement Release Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Interim Management Statement Release GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings Release Logitech International SA LOGN.S EU Earnings Release Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings Release Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Telia Company AB TELIA.ST EU Earnings Release Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBa.ST EU Earnings Release Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings Release Wartsila Oyj Abp WRT1V.HE EU Earnings Release Novozymes A/S NZYMb.CO EU Earnings Release Glanbia PLC GL9.I EU Interim Management Statement Release Societe BIC SA BICP.PA EU Earnings Release Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings Release Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings Release Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings Release Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings Release Abertis Infraestructuras SA ABE.MC EU Earnings Release Red Electrica Corporacion SA REE.MC EU Earnings Release Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Atlas Copco AB ATCOa.ST EU Earnings Release Orion Oyj ORNBV.HE EU Earnings Release Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings Release Dassault Systemes SE DAST.PA EU Earnings Release Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings Release Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings Release Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings Release Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings Release Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA SGOB.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Ingersoll-Rand PLC IR.N US Earnings Release FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.OQ US Earnings Release Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ US Earnings Release Wyndham Worldwide Corp WYN.N US Earnings Release Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N US Earnings Release Entergy Corp ETR.N US Earnings Release General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings Release Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N US Earnings Release Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings Release Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings Release Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings Release Hess Corp HES.N US Earnings Release Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N US Earnings Release Baxter International Inc BAX.N US Earnings Release State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings Release United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings Release Amphenol Corp APH.N US Earnings Release PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings Release Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings Release Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings Release Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings Release PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings Release Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc FBHS.N US Earnings Release F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings Release Equifax Inc EFX.N US Earnings Release TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N US Earnings Release Equinix Inc EQIX.OQ US Earnings Release Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings Release Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings Release Raymond James Financial Inc RJF.N US Earnings Release Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings Release 27th April 2017 WPP PLC WPP.L UK Trading Statement Release Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Interim Management Statement Release KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Interim Management Statement Release AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings Release Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Statement Release Cobham PLC COB.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading Statement Release Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Trading Statement Release Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC JLT.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Release Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Trading Statement Release Berendsen PLC BRSN.L UK Trading Statement Release Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Trading Statement Release Allied Minds PLC ALML.L UK Earnings Release Cambian Group PLC CMBNC.L UK Earnings Release Nordea Bank AB NDA.ST EU Earnings Release Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Corporate Sales Release Nokia Oyj NOKIA.HE EU Earnings Release Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings Release BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings Release Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Corporate Sales Release Storebrand ASA STB.OL EU Earnings Release Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Earnings Release Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings Release Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings Release Fortum Oyj FORTUM.HE EU Earnings Release AB SKF SKFb.ST EU Earnings Release Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings Release Scor SE SCOR.PA EU Earnings Release STMicroelectronics NV STM.MI EU Earnings Release Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros SA BME.MC EU Earnings Release Bankinter SA BKT.MC EU Earnings Release Kone Oyj KNEBV.HE EU Earnings Release Stora Enso Oyj STERV.HE EU Earnings Release Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings Release Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA BBVA.MC EU Earnings Release Clariant AG CLN.S EU Corporate Sales Release CNH Industrial NV CNHI.MI EU Earnings Release Airbus SE AIR.PA EU Earnings Release Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA TL5.MC EU Earnings Release Vinci SA SGEF.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Renault SA RENA.PA EU Corporate Sales Release Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings Release Invesco Ltd IVZ.N US Earnings Release Under Armour Inc UAA.N US Earnings Release Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings Release Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings Release Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings Release Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N US Earnings Release Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings Release CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings Release Allegion PLC ALLE.N US Earnings Release Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N US Earnings Release AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings Release Mead Johnson Nutrition Co MJN.N US Earnings Release Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings Release International Paper Co IP.N US Earnings Release Xcel Energy Inc XEL.N US Earnings Release L3 Technologies Inc LLL.N US Earnings Release Praxair Inc PX.N US Earnings Release Celgene Corp CELG.OQ US Earnings Release National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N US Earnings Release Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N US Earnings Release American Electric Power Company Inc AEP.N US Earnings Release Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings Release Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.OQ US Earnings Release Johnson Controls International PLC JCI.N US Earnings Release Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings Release Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N US Earnings Release Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings Release Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N US Earnings Release United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings Release American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings Release Verisign Inc VRSN.OQ US Earnings Release Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings Release Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.OQ US Earnings Release Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG.N US Earnings Release Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings Release Western Digital Corp WDC.OQ US Earnings Release Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings Release Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings Release Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.OQ US Earnings Release Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings Release Leggett & Platt Inc LEG.N US Earnings Release Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings Release Mohawk Industries Inc MHK.N US Earnings Release Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N US Earnings Release 28th April 2017 Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Trading Statement Release Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Trading Statement Release HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting UBS Group AG UBSG.S EU Earnings Release Norsk Hydro ASA NHY.OL EU Earnings Release Rexel SA RXL.PA EU Earnings Release Sanofi SA SASY.PA EU Earnings Release DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings Release Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings Release Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings Release Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Earnings Release Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Interim Management Statement Release Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings Release Caixabank SA CABK.MC EU Earnings Release Linde AG LING.DE EU Earnings Release MTU Aero Engines AG MTXGn.DE EU Earnings Release Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Corporate Sales Release Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings Release General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings Release Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N US Earnings Release Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings Release Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings Release Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings Release Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings Release Phillips 66 PSX.N US Earnings Release Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Annual Shareholders Meeting