Will Walmart beat analyst estimates

The company is expected to report Q2 earnings next week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2020 12:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On Tuesday August 18th Walmart (WMT), the retail giant, is expected to post second quarter EPS of $1.25 compared to $1.27 a year ago on revenue of $135 billion vs $130.4 billion last year. The expected move based on front-month options is 5.3%, the last time the Co reported earnings the stock declined 2.1%. The stock has 46 buys, 10 holds and 2 sells according to a Bloomberg consensus.

Looking at the price action, Walmart has maintained an uptrend

since 2015 lows. The 100-week moving average has been acting as support. If price action can remain above the 100-week moving average, we should see a continuation of the trend towards Fibonacci extension targets of $147 and $165. The 50% retracement level rests at $107 just below the 100-week MA which can also be used as a bearish signal and a warning of the bullish trend coming to an end. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
      aus_05
      Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2024 02:44 AM
        downtrend chart
        Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 8, 2024 01:01 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.