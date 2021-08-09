Where next for the Coupang share price ahead of its quarterly results

Coupang is due to release its second set of quarterly results since completing its IPO earlier this year. We explain what to expect and consider where how the Coupang share price could react to the earnings.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
August 9, 2021 5:54 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Coupang Q2 Earnings Preview | Coupang Share Price | Coupang Shares

When will Coupang release Q2 results?

Coupang will release second quarter results after US markets close on Wednesday August 11.

Coupang Q2 earnings preview: what to expect from the results

South Korea’s biggest ecommerce company, Coupang, is not only continuing to attract more customers but is squeezing more money out of each of them. It had over 16 million active customers at the end of March that spent an average of $262 in the first three months of 2021. A year earlier, it had only 13.3 million customers that were spending an average of $182.

Analysts are expecting Coupang to report quarterly revenue of $4.46 billion and a bottom-line net loss of $265.6 million. That would compare to revenue of $2.61 billion and a net loss of $105 million the year before.

The anticipated 70% growth in revenue would mark a slight slowdown from the 74% topline growth delivered in the first quarter of 2021. However, that would still be impressive considering the prior year’s numbers will be flattered by the outbreak of the coronavirus, which led to accelerated growth for the ecommerce industry and Coupang.

Brokers remain bullish on Coupang’s prospects with the 10 covering the stock having an average Buy rating and a price target of $46.00 – some 18% higher than the current share price. Coupang went public on the New York Stock Exchange back in May at a price of $35 and hit a high of just under $65 on the first day of dealings before starting to head lower.

Where next for the Coupang share price?

Technically speaking, Coupang (CPNG) has had a relatively short, though eventful trading history. Following its March IPO, the stock fell sharply and has spent the last five months consolidating in an ever-tightening range. With prices currently trading near the middle of that range around the $40.00 level, there is no strong immediate technical bias, though a particularly poor earnings report could take CPNG down to test support near $37.00 while a strong release could push the stock toward the top of the developing symmetrical triangle around $44.00 next.

How to trade Coupang shares

You can trade Coupang shares with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Coupang’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
March 1, 2024 04:38 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.