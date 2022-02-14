﻿

Roblox Q4 preview: Where next for Roblox stock?

Roblox is expected to have finished 2021 on a high, with markets expecting strong growth in the final quarter.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
February 14, 2022 11:26 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

When will Roblox report Q4 earnings?

Roblox will report fourth quarter and full year earnings, as well as how its key metrics fared during January 2022, after the markets close on Tuesday February 15.

 

Roblox Q4 earnings preview

The fourth quarter is typically the busiest in Roblox’s year as users spend more time gaming online during the holiday season and the company is likely to cap-off a solid year with further growth in user numbers and engagement.

Wall Street forecasts Roblox will report a 95% rise in revenue in the fourth quarter to $604.3 million compared to the $310.0 million reported the year before.

That is on the expectation that Daily Active Users (DAUs) climbed to 50.05 million by the end of the fourth quarter, up from 47.30 million three months earlier and just 37.1 million a year earlier. Markets are expecting Roblox to deliver similar rates of growth in DAUs in North America (+8.6%) and Europe (+14.5%) as it did in the last quarter, leaving the APAC region (+93.8%) and rest of the world (+60.3%) to drive growth.

One area of concern for investors is the recent falls seen in average bookings per user, which has now declined for three consecutive quarters. This has come under pressure mainly as a result of easing restrictions, prompting people to spend less time online and more time out and about, as well as tougher comparatives from last year. Faster expansion in countries with lower incomes than the US and Canada, such as in Latin America and Asia, has also started to weigh on the amount each user spends.

It is also worth noting that Roblox had more users over the age of 13 on its books than under 13 for the first time in the third quarter, signalling that it is attracting a wider pool of users. Plus, older users are spending more time on the platform than younger ones, helping drive further engagement.

Bookings - which represents the value of its virtual currency Robux used by users to transact in Roblox’s metaverse - are forecast to hit a new record of $769.1 million in the quarter. Hours engaged is also expected to come in at around 11.2 billion, largely flat from the previous quarter and up from 7.4 billion the year before. Growth in engagement has become more difficult in 2021 amid the tough comparatives seen when online gaming boomed during lockdown in 2020.

The net loss attributable to shareholders is expected to swell to $84.5 million in the fourth quarter from the $58.7 million loss seen last year.

 

Where next for RBLX stock?

Roblox shares hit an all-time low of $53.63 in late January and has since climbed higher. Buyers managed to push the price up to a high of $73, in-line with the 50-day sma, before attracting sellers back into the market.

The 50-day sma is the first ceiling the stock must push past in order to target higher ground, to the $90 level of resistance seen throughout the first half of January and in-line with the 100-day sma.

However, if the current ceiling holds, we could see the stock sink toward $59, which has proven to be a floor for the stock on several occasions over the last three weeks. The RSI has recently slipped into bearish territory, supported by the fact average volumes over the past month have risen significantly above the 100-day average. Any move below $59 reopens the door to the all-time low.

Roblox shares have rebounded after hitting record lows in January 2022

Brokers are extremely bullish on Roblox’s prospects with 14 of them having an average Buy rating on the stock and an average target price of $108, some 61% higher than the current share price.

 

How to trade Roblox stock

You can trade Roblox shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Roblox’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

Related tags: Stocks Tech Stocks Shares market Earnings Earnings season Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
Today 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
Today 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
Yesterday 11:52 PM
Forex Seasonality – April 2024: GBP/USD’s Most Bullish Month, USD/CAD’s Most Bearish
Yesterday 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA stocks drift higher amid a light calendar
Yesterday 01:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 7, 2024 05:03 AM
      Italian flag blowing in wind
      Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 7, 2024 05:52 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.