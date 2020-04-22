What To Expect In Tesla Q1 Earnings

Revenue $6.16 billion

EPS -$0.25

What to expect

Tesla share price tore higher last week, boosted by Wall Street upgrades, despite near term demand grinding to a halt. The market has kept faith in the long-term growth trend towards electric vehicles and Tesla is establishing itself as the clear leader. So, what will Q1 results show?





Expectations are for a solid set of Q1 figures despite the coronvirus outbreak. Vehicle deliveries are expected to have jumped 40% to 88,000 in Q1 compared to a year earlier. Revenue is expected to have increased by over 30% and losses per share are due show a substantial improvement from -$2.90 to $-0.25. These would be the best Q1 results Tesla has had.





So far, there has been no comment over the impact of COVID-19 since company shut down much of its production in late March. As with all firms this season, the Q2 outlook and the forecast hit from the coronavirus outbreak could be a key driver for the share price performance.



