Glencore is due to report on Tuesday 16th February.
The miner warned in the latest production report that metal, coal & oil production fell in 2020 owing to disruptions from the pandemic. However, gold, silver and zinc production increased.
Final results are expected to show $157.2 billion down 27%.
Investors will be looking for further updates on the sale of non-core assets.
News on the dividend is also awaited after being scrapped last year. In the case that net debt falls below $16 billion the dividend is expected to be re-instated.
The stock trades around levels seen back in 2019.
