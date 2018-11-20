US tech stock belly punch

A mixture of weaker sales, technical problems and investor nervousness over future demand triggered a heavy sell-off among US tech stocks on Monday causing the Nasdaq to tumble 2.7% and the DJIA to lose almost 500 points before closing down 1.56%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 20, 2018 3:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A mixture of weaker sales, technical problems and investor nervousness over future demand triggered a heavy sell-off among US tech stocks on Monday causing the Nasdaq to tumble 2.7% and the DJIA to lose almost 500 points before closing down 1.56%.

The downward trend in US futures continued early this morning spilling into Europe and Asia. The car sector is also gasping for air after the arrest of Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of misusing company funds. Daimler, Renault and Fiat Chrysler shares are all heading downhill.

Tech stock sell-off spills into Asia

The FAANG stocks are now somewhat suffering from their own glory. As much as the companies could do no wrong when investors were positively inclined towards them, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and Microsoft are now selling off much quicker than other stocks. Part of the problem is that investors no longer expect an average growth in profit; if the sales are not double digit and spectacular – as is the case in with the latest iPhone - the disappointment quickly translates into a selloff in shares. Given how high these stocks have risen over the last year the selloff then triggers chart signals which only provoke more and faster selling. Some analysts are now talking about a death cross in Netflix shares, a situation in which the 50-day moving average, the short term trend indicator, falls below the 200-day moving average, the longer term trend indicator, which is likely to turn as ominous for the film provider as it sounds.

Look for potentially further declines on FAANG stocks when the US market opens later but also a fall out in large Asian tech stocks such as Samsung, Sony and Tokyo Electron.

EasyJet results stem FTSE decline

In London the FTSE also opened lower but utility stocks and food service group Compass stood in the way of a heavier decline. Budget airline EasyJet surprised the market with strong sales and profits – surprise because airlines have been struggling with rising oil costs and wage inflation this year – and then followed it up with a dividend hike of 43%.

Sterling is just about holding against the euro but is losing ground to the dollar as Britain faces new Brexit related headwinds. France is currently pushing for additional demands in the Brexit deal which will complicate PM Theresa May’s life as she struggles to get parliamentary support for the current deal. While this lasts sterling volatility will remain a given as the currency struggles to hold ground in key currency pairs.

Related tags: UK 100 Brexit Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.