US Stock Focus Bullish breakout triggered in JP Morgan

Bullish breakout above 112.30 for JP Morgan(JPM).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2018 6:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3months) on JP Morgan (JPM)



Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 112.30

Pivot (key support): 107.00

Resistances: 119.33, 123.10/126.00 & 128.50/129.40

Next support: 94.00

Key Observations

  • The primary uptrend remains in place since Feb 2016 low remains intact as stock price of JPM has managed to stage a rebound right at its lower boundary of the ascending channel support from Jun 2016 that is now acting as a support at 107.00 (see weekly chart).
  • Yesterday, 09 May price action has staged a bullish breakout from its medium-term descending trendline resistance in place since the 27 Feb 2018 all-time high now turns pull-back support at 112.30.
  • The aforementioned bullish breakout in price action has been accompanied by any increase in volume seen in the last 2 days since 07 May 2018.
  • The next significant medium-term resistance stands at 123.10/126.00 which is defined by the upper boundary of the primary ascending channel and 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the on-going 9-year of uptrend from Mar 2009 low to Jul 2015 high projected from the 52.50 primary swing low of 52.50.
  • Therefore as long as the 107.00 key pivotal support holds, JPM is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg to retest its current all-time high of 119.33 before targeting the next resistance at 123.10/126.00 within its melt-phase of the 9-year of uptrend in place since Mar 2009 low. On the other hand, failure to hold at 107.00 invalidates the melt-up phase to see the start of a significant multi-month correction towards the next support at 94.00 in the first step (23.6% Fibonacci of the multi-year uptrend from Mar 2009 low to the current all-time level of 119.33 printed on 27 Feb 2018 + medium-term range resistance from 01 Mar/08 Aug 2017 high).  

Charts are from eSignal




Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.