US Stock Focus A potential capitulation in Boeing

Boeing (BA) may have formed a significant bullish reversal.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2018 7:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3months) on Boeing (BA)



Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 320

Pivot (key support): 311.17/307.90

Resistances: 338, 354.80/361.45 & 386/394.40

Next support: 254/243

Key observations

  • During yesterday, 04 Apr European session, China made an announcement to counter U.S. proposed trade tariffs on China related products by a reciprocal US$50 billion tariffs on 106 types of imports from U.S. that include aircrafts. Boeing (BA) has a significant revenue exposure to the China aviation industry that saw its stock price plunged by 6% to test the 310 level in yesterday premarket session from its Tues, 03 Apr close of 330.82. Also, Boeing’s stock price has the highest weightage in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index where its performance will have a significant impact on the general sentiment in the U.S. stock market.
  • From a technical analysis perspective, despite the on-going trade spate between U.S. and China, the primary uptrend for BA remains intact and yesterday’s price action has started to exhibit positive elements on its key major support zone of 311.17/307.90 (the pull-back support of a former long-term ascending channel resistance from Mar 2009 low & the medium-term ascending channel support from 18 May 2017 low).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to post a bullish divergence signal since 22 Mar 2018 which indicates a slowdown in the recent downside momentum of price action. In addition, the on-going decline from its current all-time high of 371.60 printed on 28 Feb 2018 has been accompanied declining volume and at the end of yesterday, 04 Apr U.S. session, the price action of BA displayed a daily bullish “Marubozu” candlestick pattern coupled with a high volume reading versus its previous 5 days. These observations suggest a potential capitulation of the recent bearish move in place since Feb 2018.
  • Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, BA may have completed an intermediate degree a/, b/, c/ of (4) “flat” corrective wave structure with a Fibonacci projection/retracement cluster found at the 307.90 level which is closed to the major graphical support of 311.17. Therefore, a potential significant reversal low may have been formed for BA for it to resume its bullish impulsive wave structure.
  • Key pivotal support to watch will be at 311.17/307.90 and break above 338 is likely to see a push up to retest its current all-time high zone of 354.80/361.45. A clearance above 361.45 opens up scope for a potential upleg to target the next resistance zone of 386/394.40 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 18 May 2017 & a Fibonacci projection cluster). On the other hand, failure to hold above 307.90 shall invalidate the recovery scenario to kick start a medium-term corrective down move towards the next support at 254/243 (the primary ascending trendline from 19 Sep 2016 low).

Charts are from eSignal



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.