US Equity Handover Oil Tanks Another 4 Dragging Down Energy Stocks

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 12, 2019 4:59 PM
Headlines

  • US indices edged lower today amid ongoing US-China trade tensions and rioting in Hong Kong.
  • Utilities (XLU) were the strongest sector today as bond yields fell; Energy (XLE) was the strongest major sector.
  • US CPI (May) came in a tick weaker than forecast at 1.8% y/y (Core CPI printed at 2.0% y/y).
  • WTI fell 4% today to close at its lowest level 51.14, its lowest level in five months, after an unexpected buildup in inventories. See “4 Reasons Oil is Tanking” for more.
  • Beyond Meat (BYND) recovered 12% today to reverse about half of yesterday’s downgrade-driven losses.
  • Dave and Busters (PLAY) dropped 22% to a 1-year low today after reporting disappointing earnings and revenues.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


