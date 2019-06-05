US Equity Handover Are Trumps Mexico Tariffs a Bluff Stocks Think So

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 5, 2019 5:10 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices built on yesterday’s gains, with major indices tacking on nearly 1% today.
  • Energy stocks (XLE) were the weakest sector as oil prices dumped another 3% on a surprise build in inventories. Interest-rate sensitive REITs (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) each rose in excess of 2% today.
  • Today’s top-tier US data painted a mixed picture: The May ADP Employment report printed at just +27k, well below expectations of 185k and the lowest reading since 2010. On the other hand, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.9, above 55.4 expected. The widely watched employment component of the report rose to 58.1 from 53.7 last month.
  • The market is becoming increasingly convinced that the US will NOT impose tariffs on Mexico, a sentiment recently echoed by Republican Senator (and head of the Senate Finance Committee) Grassley. Negotiations just kicked off ahead of Monday’s deadline.
  • Uber (UBER) rallied back to retest its IPO price at $45.00 for the first time since last month’s IPO.
  • Gamestop (GME) plunged 35% after reporting weak earnings and eliminating its dividend.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
Today 02:27 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
Yesterday 11:22 PM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
Yesterday 09:43 PM
USD/CHF Defends January Low to Stage Three-Day Rally
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
Yesterday 08:07 PM
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
Yesterday 07:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.