The SP 500 Continues To Advance After Its Upside Breakout From a Bearish Trendline Last Week

Big earnings releases this week include PAYX, RPM, LW and DPZ.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2020 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Continues To Advance After Its Upside Breakout From a Bearish Trendline Last Week

On Tuesday, Paychex (PAYX) is awaited to post first quarter EPS of $0.55 compared to $0.71 a year ago on revenue of $893.6 million vs $992.0 million last year. The Co provides payroll services and on September 24th, the Co announced solutions to help its customers manage their businesses using Paychex's new COVID-19 leave tracking, screening and health attestation applications. Technically speaking, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $77.61 and $75.59). We are looking at the final target of $85.40 with a stop-loss set at $75.60.   

On Wednesday, RPM International (RPM) is likely to unveil first quarter EPS of $1.18 vs $0.95 last year on sales of $1.5 billion, in line with the previous year. RPM International manufactures a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives, and its current analyst consensus rating is 8 buys, 7 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and negative. The MACD must break above its zero level to trigger further gains. Moreover, the stock is trading above its 20 day MA ($82.4) but under its 50 day MA ($83.46). We are looking at the final target of $89.40 with a stop-loss set at $78.40.

Additionally on Wednesday, Lamb Weston (LW) is expected to announce first quarter EPS of $0.31 compared to $0.79 a year ago on revenue of $868.4 million vs $989.0 million last year. The Co is a producer of frozen potato products and its stock price is anticipated to move up or down by 10.2% based on options volatility. The stock fell 11.5% after they last reported earnings. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $65.1 and $63.86). We are looking at the final target of $75.30 with a stop-loss set at $62.50. 

On Thursday, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is anticipated to release third quarter EPS of $2.73 vs $2.05 last year on sales of $945.5 million compared to $820.8 million a year ago. The Co is the world leader in pizza delivery and on September 14th, The Evening Standard reported that Domino's is creating 5,000 news jobs in the U.K. as it continues to benefit from the pandemic due to households turning to its delivery services. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above 70. It could mean either that the stock is in a lasting uptrend or just overbought and therefore bound to correct (look for bearish divergence in this case). The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $403.57 and $401.35). We are looking at the final target of $463.00 with a stop-loss set at $413.00.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index is continuing to advance after breaking out to the upside of a short-term bearish trendline last week. The S&P 500 CFD closed up 1.3% last week, which could indicate that it is regaining some upside momentum. Price will probably rise to retest its first resistance level at 3,429.00. If the momentum persists and price breaks out above 3,429.00, it should clear a path to 3,454.00. If price can reach 3,486.00, it would be an extremely bullish signal that could give the index a boost to retest all-time highs. If the index declines, traders should look to the 3,346.00 support level for a potential bounce. If the index breaks out to the downside of 3,346.00, then 3,311.00 would be the last line of support. If price cannot hold above 3,311.00, it would be a bearish signal that could send prices spiraling downwards once again.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities SPX 500 Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
Today 03:54 AM
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
Yesterday 11:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.