The Hang Seng leads the way (lower), 13k key for Nasdaq 100

Volatility for European and parts of Asia remain high for equity traders, yet US markets have shown minor signs of stability above key support levels.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2022 4:26 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Upon initial inspection, it appears the European and US indices went their separate ways last week with the former posting gains. Yet in the case of Europe, volatility was considerably higher for the week and the rebound simply clawed back some losses from much deeper declines in recent weeks. Despite the prospects of peace talks once again resurfacing between Ukraine and Russia, the war rages on and it is likely to remain a volatile theme for European equity markets in particular. And as wars can be unpredictable at the best of times, it makes forecasting those relevant markets the more difficult. We therefore have a neutral bias for European indices this week.

20220314indicesMOVERSci

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hold key support

We’re now half the way through March and the S&P 500 is doing its best to close lower for a third consecutive month. It has not managed to fall for three months since the pandemic, where it declined around -35% from its record high before finding its low. Yet this time around the index has only fallen around -15% from its record high to last week’s low, so from that perspective the market is holding up pretty well.

Of its 11 sectors, only three has posted gains this month – which include energy (+8.9%), utilities (3.7% and real estate (1.8%). 7 of its 11 sectors trade lower, led by tech stocks (-3.8%) and consumer discretionary (-6.0%).

20220314nasdaqCI

The Nasdaq is the weakest mega-cap index on Wall Street in March and currently trades -6.5% lower, or -18.5% YTD. Technically it is with a bear market as it fell over -20% from its record high week. But a key level for traders to watch are the support levels around 13,000.

Nikkei futures positioning (priced in yen):

Large speculators remained net-short Japanese yen futures for a ninth consecutive week, and at their second most bearish level since November 2020. Over the past two weeks we have seen new shorts initiated whilst longs have fallen. Separately, foreign investors remained net-sellers of Japanese stock markets for a second consecutive week.

20220314cotNIKKEIci

The technology-heavy index is essentially tracking the Nasdaq 100 lower due to dented sentiment surrounding the Ukraine crisis. The Nikkei has fallen closed enough to the triangle target around 24,500 to call it a success, although its decline stalled at the 200-week eMA. Like the Nasdaq, the Nikkei also has several support levels nearby which has softened the blow, so until we see a decent break below 24,000 the index is at risk of a countertrend bounce. And we would take a break above 26,000 as a strong clue the low was seen last week.

20220314nikkei225CI

Lockdowns weigh on China’s equity markets

The Hang Seng was a notable underperformer last week, having fallen over six percent by Friday’s close. Yet prices have continued lower during Monday’s Asian session after reports that Hong Kong’s neighbour, Shenzhen, has gone into lockdown. With a population of around 17.5 million and an important economic zone for China, traders have been quick to offload Chinese equities in general and Hong Kong remains the worst performer today, having fallen over 5% today alone.

20220314hangsengCI

The index trades below 20,000 for the first time since June 2016 and trades less than a day’s range away from the May 2016 low. A break beneath which brings the 2016 low into focus around 18,300.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Technical Analysis Trade War Nasdaq US 500

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
Today 04:04 AM
AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
Today 02:37 AM
Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY: Japan provides a big hint on what may prompt further BOJ yen intervention
Yesterday 10:42 PM
USD/JPY analysis: key levels to watch after suspected intervention
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – May 2024: Pullback Potential in EUR/USD and GBP/USD?
Yesterday 03:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

Research
The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
By:
Matt Simpson
October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 6, 2022 12:21 AM
        Research
        Alibaba set for wider appeal with primary Hong Kong listing
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2022 09:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.