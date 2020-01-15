Targets Earnings Miss Hints that December Retail Sales May Be a Lump of Coal

Investors fear that Target’s disappointing quarter is just the “canary in the coal mine” for holiday retail sales...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 15, 2020 2:46 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Target’s Earnings Miss Hints that December Retail Sales May Be a Lump of Coal

With the US economy in the tenth year of a record long expansion and unemployment at half-century low, most traders assumed 2019’s critical holiday shopping season would mark another record…and based on the initial estimates and survey-based measures of spending, it may well have done so.

That said, there are still some reasons for caution ahead of the release of tomorrow’s December retail sales report. For one, the Thanksgiving holiday fell far later in the year than usual, condensing the typical holiday shopping season from five weeks to just four.

Then, there was this morning’s earnings report from big box retailer Target (TGT). The company reported that same store sales rose just 1.4% y/y in the key November-December period, well below analyst estimates of a 3.8% rise. Sales of generally popular electronics (-6% y/y) and toys (+0%) were cited as specific areas of weakness, driving the stock down -7% as of writing:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Of course, investors fear that Target’s disappointing quarter is just the proverbial “canary in the coal mine” for broader holiday retail sales, so it’s no surprise that rival Wal-Mart (WMT) is trading off by -1% and the overall retail sector (XRT) is also ticking lower, despite a general rise in the broader indices today.

Regardless of which market you trade, tomorrow’s US retail sales report will be critical. Economists are looking for a 0.3% m/m increase, with ex-auto retail sales expected to rise at a more robust 0.5% m/m. That said, if Target’s miss this morning is any indication, there could be potential for a below-expectation reading, which could drive the retail sector, the broader stock market, and even the US dollar lower in tomorrow’s US session.


Related tags: Shares market Earnings Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Today 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.