Take II - RBNZ to hike rates and what it means for the NZDUSD

October 5, 2021 2:10 AM

At its last meeting in August, the RBNZ was expected to become one of the first major central banks to raise interest rates following the recovery from the Covid pandemic.  

On account of a run of hot activity and inflation data, the interest rates market had fully priced in a 25 bp hike, and there was a non-negligible 30% chance of a 50 bp hike.

However, on the afternoon before the meeting, a solitary case of Covid in Auckland that has since triggered seven weeks of lockdowns and 1314 cases nationally saw the RBNZ elect to keep rates on hold at 0.25%.

The vaccination rate since that point has almost doubled from 25% to 46% and allowed the government's Covid elimination strategy to pivot to one that considers the higher vaccination rate. Reflecting this, Auckland's Covid lockdown restrictions will begin to ease in three stages starting this evening.

Based on previous lockdowns, the expectation is that economic activity will rebound as restrictions are eased, allowing the RBNZ to increase the official cash rate tomorrow by 25bp to 0.5% and signal another rate hike before year-end.

The chance of a 50bp hike tomorrow is slim after RBNZ Governor Michael Hawkesby's speech a fortnight ago called for a more cautious rate hiking cycle.

Nonetheless, with 80% of a rate hike priced and an expectation the RBNZ will take yields above those of other major economies, the NZDUSD should receive some short-term support.

Last week the pullback from trend channel resistance and the 200 day moving average .7120/50, accelerated lower likely a position wash of NZD longs ahead of tomorrows RBNZ meeting.

After testing and rebounding from ahead of the bottom of the range, the bias now is for the NZDUSD to rally towards resistance coming from the 200-day ma and trend channel resistance near .7110.

Aware that the NZDUSD needs to break and close above .7110 to indicate the correction from the February .7465 high is complete, and the uptrend has resumed. 

NZDUSD Daily 5th of October

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of October 5th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

Related tags: RBNZ NZDUSD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Today 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Yesterday 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Yesterday 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

Graphic of trading data chart
NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
By:
David Scutt
July 10, 2024 02:55 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    NZD/USD: RBNZ statement likely to be short and not so sweet
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 8, 2024 03:36 AM
      NZD/USD: New Zealand exits recession as the Kiwi contemplates upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 19, 2024 11:17 PM
        recession_03
        Potential RBNZ dovish pivot no guarantee to deliver NZD/USD weakness
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 17, 2024 02:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.