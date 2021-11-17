Stronger wages data unable to boost the ASX200 after soft CBA trading update

November 17, 2021 2:41 AM
3 views
Australian flag

After failing to break the top of the range yesterday, despite RBA communique that offered the best of both worlds (optimistic on growth yet pessimistic on the prospect of rate hikes before 2024), the ASX200 is eyeing the downside today following a soft trading update from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

While CBA's cash profits rose to $2.2 billion in the three months to September, the bank's profitability as measured by the Net Interest Margin (NIM) was "considerably lower" due to intense competition in the mortgage space.

In response, the share price of CBA has fallen 6.20%, to be trading near $101.00, shaving a whopping 30 points of the index. The share price of the other big four banks are also trading lower in sympathy.

Offering little in the way of assistance for the index, the release of stronger than expected Australian Q3 wages data to 0.6% q/q, the highest reading since the first quarter of 2020, taking the annual pace of growth to 2.2%. Still well short of the 3-3.5% range needed to help inflation return sustainably within the RBA's 2-3% target band.

Where to now for the ASX200?

The chart below shows that the ASX200 has been capped late by the seemingly impenetrable layer of horizontal resistance at 7480/88. On the downside, the index has uptrend support at 7330, coming from the October 2020, 5779 low, reinforced by the early November 7311 quadruple low.

For the bullish bias to remain and expectations of a retest and break of the August 7632 high, the ASX200 needs to hold above support and recent range lows at 7330/10 and then break and close above 7480/88.

Aware that a failure to hold support at 7330/10 would likely see the ASX200 undertake a deeper pullback, initially towards support in the 7200/7150 band coming from the 200-day moving average and the September 7145 low.

ASX200 Daily Chart 17th of November

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 17th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Stock Index Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Stock Index articles

Research
History of the ftse 100
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 26, 2023 01:10 PM
    Downward trend
    Sharpe ratio: definition and how to calculate it
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 10, 2023 08:30 PM
      federal reserve stamp
      S&P500 range now locked and loaded?
      By:
      September 9, 2022 02:52 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Stocks don’t believe the Fed!
        By:
        August 3, 2022 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.