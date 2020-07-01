Strong Data Offset By Rising US Coronavirus Numbers

Just how well the economic recovery is going will become more apparent today as investors await a barrage of economic data.

Data Deluge

UK and Eurozone manufacturing PMI’s are expected to confirm preliminary readings. Activity in the UK is expected at 50.1, just scrapping into expansion this month. The Eurozone activity remains below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction, although at significantly slower pace

Looking ahead, US ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data will provide further clues over the health of the US economy as lockdwn measures have eased. Both the manufacturing sector and the non-manufacturing sector are expected to show the pace of contraction slowing considerably.

ADP private payroll figures are expected to show a solid rebound. Payrolls are expected to jump 3 million, after slumping -2.7 million in the previous session. These will be closely eyed ahead of tomorrow’s non-farm payroll.

Any market reaction to stronger than forecast US data could be limited given the concerns surrounding rising covid-cases. Downbeat data could add to the negativity and drag equities sharply lower.

Dax chart

