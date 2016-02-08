STOCKS Banks battered as growth concerns intensify DAX breaks key level

European stocks have been battered this morning, with banks taking the brunt of the sell-off. Sentiment continues to remain downbeat because of growing concerns about […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2016 12:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stocks have been battered this morning, with banks taking the brunt of the sell-off. Sentiment continues to remain downbeat because of growing concerns about the global economy, which is not looking healthy at all at the moment with growth in China slowing down and the US struggling. In addition, oil prices have been unable to further extend their recent gains and are now down for the third consecutive session with WTI trading at $30 a barrel again. It looks like oil traders are once again discouraged by a slightly stronger dollar and the lack of any breakthrough in talks between some OPEC and non-OPEC producers. But it is also surprising that bullish traders have not shown much interest here despite growing signs that US oil production may soon fall sharply. Indeed, the oil rigs count fell by a further 31 rigs last week according to Baker Hughes. Not only was this the seventh consecutive weekly decline, it was the most pronounced since April 2015. At just 467 active rigs, drilling activity is now at its lowest level since March 2010 having dropped by about 70% since the start of 2015. But all it takes is a big trade to trigger buying momentum again and at $30 a barrel, WTI is undoubtedly looking attractive for some speculators, especially those who missed out on the bounce in mid-January. Conversely, others still expect to see another big drop before prices stage a rally. In any event, oil prices could be very close to a bottom and so they may rebound dramatically soon, which could only be good news for energy stocks. Added to this, the EUR/USD exchange rate had its first red day in five on Friday. If the euro now goes on to extend its decline, this could boost the appetite of some export names. There are also lots of European companies which will be reporting their quarterly results this week. Any positive surprises may give the markets a much-needed boost from these severely oversold levels.

So, there is a possibility for a sharp rebound in stock markets. However, the technical outlook on some of the major indices, such as Germany’s DAX, is looking increasingly bearish following the breakdown of further support levels. On Friday, the DAX broke below a major support around 9300. This level had provided strong support on at least three occasions in the past, most notably at the end of September when it bounced a good 2130 points or almost 23 per cent from there before the rally eventually stalled at 11430 (point C on the chart) at the end of November. This 9300 level – or more precisely, the support range between 9255 and 9355 – offered support most recently on 20th January, leading to an eventual bounce to 9925. But this represented a much shallower pullback compared to the previous occasion, and it thus correctly pointed to growing selling pressure and a breakdown of this 9255-9355 range. Now that the index is below here, more losses could be on the way. However, if there is little further follow-through in the selling form here then it is possible that the index could regain its poise and climb back above the 9255-9355 range. This scenario would be deemed a bullish outcome, especially given the positive divergence on the RSI.

But for now, the sellers remain in control and the bear trend is getting stronger with each key level of support breaking down. At the time of this writing, the DAX was testing another important support around the 9000-9035 area. The lower end of this range is a psychologically-important level while the upper end marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2009-2015 upswing. It is possible the index may stage at least a short-term rally from here. Below 9000, there are a couple of shorter-term Fibonacci extension levels to watch at 8840 and 8720, as shown on the chart; then not much further reference points are seen until the 2014 low of 8350.

So, things could turn very ugly if the buyers do not show up soon. Even if they do, they will still need to chop a lot of wood to get us back above 9325 – at this stage only a closing break above this level is required to turn the short-term outlook back to bullish. But if this were to happen then a rally towards the previous resistances around 9615 or even 9925 would become likely.

16.02.08 dax weekly 16.02.08 dax daily

Related tags: China Dax Fed Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China articles

china_05
US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      crypto_03
      Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
        japan_08
        USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 27, 2025 11:16 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.