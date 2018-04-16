Stock of the Day Whitbread jumps on warmed up coffee hopes

Whitbread investors are stimulated by the prospect of a break-up of the Costa Coffee shop owner, though it’s a reheated one.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2018 1:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock of the Day: Whitbread jumps on warmed-up coffee hopes

Whitbread investors are stimulated by the prospect of a break-up of the Costa Coffee shop owner, though it’s a reheated one. Activist hedge fund Elliot Advisors disclosed over the weekend it had a 6% stake—the biggest single holding—and made it known it wants the group to split its two biggest businesses, takeaway coffee and hotels. Some major investors have sought such a move for years. The attractions of a split are obvious looking at Whitbread’s valuation relative rivals. Whitbread shares trade at a slightly higher multiple than a clutch of the FTSE All Share hotel and/or pub operators, which average around 13 times earnings expected in 2018. That in itself illustrates Whitbread’s problem. It is the most hodgepodge group amongst close rivals, even after selling down some pubs in recent years and exiting the brewing business entirely.

Costa continues to be a differentiator and a weakness due to the chain’s closer similarity to a retailer than the hotel business, including in terms of volatile sales trends. Costa also contributed lower revenues than Whitbread’s Premier Inn & Restaurant division in 2017 (37% vs. 61%), whilst at 13%, gross margin at Starbuck’s main UK rival was weaker than the 24% from hotels. Investors have shown their distaste at the coffee/hotel mix. Whitbread’s total debt and equity value trades at a far lower multiple of 9 times 2018 earnings than InterContinental Hotels’ 14 times. The crux of the matter is that Costa has no listed direct peer in the UK, meaning Whitbread shares are punished for Costa shortcomings more than they’re rewarded for Premier Inn strengths.

That’s one reason why Elliott wants Whitbread to break out Costa, which made £158m operating profit last year, and list it separately. The idea is that allowing investors to value the two sides separately would create more value; as much as £3bn more in terms of market cap, according to Elliot, bringing the total of the two to £10bn. The strategy differs however, from the one another large activist wants Whitbread to pursue. Sachem Head revealed a 3.38% stake earlier this year saying it wanted the group to get shot of Costa entirely.

So, the attractions of a break-up are indeed obvious. Costa also has a separate management and legal status which would make a separation relatively inexpensive and straightforward. So far though, these attractions have not tempted Whitbread’s board, or CEO Alison Brittan, who has led the group since late-2015. The group has yet to offer public comments on the news. In theory, it could continue to ignore the 10% odd outstanding stock now owned by pushy investors, though that would be unwise. The rules on board seats are less clear cut in the UK than the U.S., but if Elliott and Sachem decided to jointly push for changes, pressure to allow them an official voice would grow. The stock’s near-term trajectory will be less volatile if Whitbread finds common ground. Even after Monday’s 7% spike, it is barely up 2% over a year. Earnings scheduled for 25th April will now see heightened attention. More so if Whitbread remains inhospitable to the idea of a Costa-Hotel split.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.