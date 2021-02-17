Shopify plunges on slower growth warning

Spotify plunges 7% despite beasting forecasts in the holiday quarter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 17, 2021 12:41 PM
Downtrend arrow
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 
Shopify trades -7% despite reporting a 94% jump in revenue across the holiday quarter.

Shopify beat Wall Street’s estimates as more businesses looked to use the firm’s tools to sell online across the pandemic.

EPS was $1.58 on revenue $977.7 million.

However, Shopify hinted that growth would be slower this year as the vaccine rollout would see more consumers return to physical stores.

The share price trades in an established bull trend, the price had hit an all time high of $1500 and moved into overbought territory on the RSI, so a pull back was on the cards. Strong support can be seen at $1285.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
Today 07:42 PM
USD/MXN Outlook: The Mexican Peso Retreats Due to Tariff Threats
Today 05:25 PM
FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
Today 04:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ tumbles as DeepSeek sparks a $1 trillion tech rout
Today 02:28 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:38 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_07
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
By:
James Stanley
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      stocks_09
      2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
        Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 9, 2024 06:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.