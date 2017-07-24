Ryanair Wake Up Call

Ryanair has confirmed that the price war being waged by large European airlines ultimately aimed at seeing off small short-haul competitors still has some way to run.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 24, 2017 12:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ryanair has confirmed that the price war being waged by large European airlines ultimately aimed at seeing off small short-haul competitors still has some way to run.

That is why, despite a 55% rise in profits for the first quarter, Ryanair shares have not been spared the sell-off in the European sector in recent weeks. The hit to sentiment was exacerbated on Monday after the group announced full-your net profit guidance—€1.4bn-€1.45bn—that was about €100m light of expectations.

The weak pricing environment is a negative for all airlines due to the pressure on yields which could eventually crimp profitability across the board, even for Europe’s dominant carrier. It describes “Yield visibility into H2 as zero”, sticking with guidance of a further 8% fall in fares in H2—or as much as 9%, according to comments by Ryanair’s CFO on Monday. The group also noted that a 1% rise in average fares was due to a strong April (containing Easter, unlike the year before) and some “yield stimulation” in the wake of terror attacks in the UK.

Hazards to all players from the persistence of the current soft pricing environment can’t be dismissed. Despite its leading market position, Ryanair is not immune to a confluence of competitive challenges that have entered the air passenger industry. Despite at least 31 European airlines having ceased operations since 2013, a shift away Turkey and North Africa towards the Med has ramped capacity on those routes and cheap fuel enables weaker carriers to remain in the game. With Alitalia, Air Berlin, Monarch and perhaps Norwegian Air Shuttle generally regarded as the regional operators most vulnerable to pricing pressure, though showing few indications of strategic capitulation yet, investors calculate that the cloud over the airline sector from cut-throat pricing could last well into 2018.

There’s little doubt that Ryanair’s free cash flow generation leads the industry and is specifically superior to EasyJet’s (not least due to the arch rivals being in different spots in their capex cycles). Ryanair therefore has the financial resources to compete on price at almost any yield. But the expected impact on its gross margin is forecast to be about 9 basis points in the current financial year—which also helps account for the group’s unalloyed caution for the next few quarters.

Ryanair has in short, delivered a wake-up call to the industry this morning. It is signalling that the coruscating pricing environment will have deeper consequences and last longer than the market may be factoring in. Once that reorientation is done though, we expect Ryanair’s industry leading proposition to reassert itself in its investment case and for the shares to resume their long-term lead.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.