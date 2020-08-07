Rolls Royce under pressure 080720

The stock loses ground this morning on shareholder exit report

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2020 4:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Rolls-Royce : under pressure following stake sale

Rolls-Royce is losing ground this morning after the Financial Times reported that activist shareholder ValueAct has sold its remaining stake into the company. 

From a chartist point of view, the stock trades in a congestion area between the 294 resistance and the 212 support. The daily 50 day MA is negatively oriented above prices while the daily RSI stands below 50. A break below the support at 212 would call for further decline towards 2008 bottom at 186.



Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Today 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Today 01:53 PM
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
Today 10:37 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
Today 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.