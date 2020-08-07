Rolls-Royce : under pressure following stake sale
Rolls-Royce is losing ground this morning after the Financial Times reported that activist shareholder ValueAct has sold its remaining stake into the company.
From a chartist point of view, the stock trades in a congestion area between the 294 resistance and the 212 support. The daily 50 day MA is negatively oriented above prices while the daily RSI stands below 50. A break below the support at 212 would call for further decline towards 2008 bottom at 186.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
