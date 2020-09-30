RDSA 300920

The oil and gas major disclosed new cost cuts reductions.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2020 4:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Royal Dutch Shell : job cuts plans

Royal Dutch Shell announced that "reduced organisational complexity, along with other measures, are expected to deliver sustainable annual cost savings of between 2.0 to 2.5 billion dollars by 2022. This will partially contribute to the announced underlying operating cost reduction of 3.0 to 4.0 billion dollars by the first quarter 2021. Job reductions of 7,000 to 9,000 are expected (including around 1,500 people who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year) by the end of 2022."

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, prices still trade into a bearish channel drawn since late June. The 50 day MA remains negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 1110 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside towards 946 (YTD low) and 770 (Fibonacci projection) in extension.

Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Technical Analysis Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: Intervention risk elevated on US dollar bullish break
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    Yesterday 08:57 AM
      gold_02
      Gold and Silver Forecast: Extreme Scenarios in Sight
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      June 24, 2024 01:23 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 20, 2024 05:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.