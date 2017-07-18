Pounds tumble may be temporary as UK inflation pressure eases

UK inflation data for June fell to 2.6% from 2.9% in May, which was a larger decline than had been expected. This was the first decline in CPI since October last year, and the first decline in the CPIH index (which includes owner occupier housing costs) since April 2016.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2017 6:25 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UK inflation data for June fell to 2.6% from 2.9% in May, which was a larger decline than had been expected. This was the first decline in CPI since October last year, and the first decline in the CPIH index (which includes owner occupier housing costs) since April 2016. The key drivers of weaker prices included a fall in motor fuel prices and in recreational and cultural goods, this offset rises in furniture and furnishings prices. The Office for National Statistics noted, that housing costs remain elevated.

The sterling effect

The other point to note is that prices pressures could decline in the coming months as last year’s post referendum revaluation of sterling starts to slip out of the index. It was June 2016 that the pound began its sharp decline, which lasted until October, thus we could see weaker inflation for the next few months’.

The point worth noting is that price pressures remain elevated relative to recent years, which could limit the benefit to the consumer. However, the squeeze on the consumer has definitely lessened in recent weeks, and if this continues then it could be a key driver of retail sales in the coming months and protect UK growth, which is starting to look at risk from a slowdown.

Why weak prices is good for the pound

GBP/USD fell 100 pips on the much weaker drop in prices, however, we believe that weaker inflation is actually good news for the pound once the dust has settled, as it eases pressure on UK spenders, which could be a boon for consumption down the line. At the time of writing, GBP/USD, which we mentioned yesterday tends to be the most sensitive to UK economic data releases, is finding support at 1.3020, as long as it doesn’t break below 1.30 in the short term – the low from 14th July – then the outlook for sterling is bright and we could see a further attempt by the bulls to try and break 1.3125 resistance.

Why FTSE 250 could steal the limelight

The other index worth noting is the FTSE 250, which has risen on the back of this price data. The initial uptick in the index is partly due to the weakening in the pound, however, the UK smaller cap index tends to be more sensitive to UK data, so a drop in inflation is good news for this index as it could be a better reflection of a less strained UK consumer than the larger FTSE 100.

The chart below shows the FTSE 250 and the FTSE 100, this chart has been normalised to show how they move together. As you can see, the FTSE 100 has outperformed the FTSE 250 over the past month, however, if we get a good spate of UK economic data this week, including retail sales on Thursday, then we could see the FTSE 250 play catch up.

Chart 1: 

Related tags: UK 100 Inflation GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.