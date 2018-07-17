Pound plummets as wages Carney and May weigh on sentiment

Brexit uncertainty, falling average earnings and a very cautious sounding Mark Carney provided a toxic combination that sent the pound sharply lower on Tuesday.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 17, 2018 11:16 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Brexit uncertainty, falling average earnings and a very cautious sounding Mark Carney provided a toxic combination that sent the pound sharply lower on Tuesday. 
Theresa May continues to cling onto power, however a failed attempt to send MP’s on summer break early to avoid a leadership challenge, shows just how desperate her situation has become. Any political challenge at this stage is almost certainly going to result in a no deal Brexit.
Timing is everything they say. Another dent to Theresa May’s authority came as BoE Governor Mark Carney warned that a no deal Brexit would have big economic consequences, prompt a review of interest rates and leave many bankers idle. The conclusion so far being that a no deal Brexit is increasingly likely as Theresa May’s authority diminishes, which could lead to loser monetary policy to support a hard hit struggling post Brexit economy – understandably pound traders are selling out hard. 

UK wages growth slows as expected
The UK wages data did little to distract traders from the deteriorating landscape. Whilst UK unemployment stayed constant in June at 4.2%, in line with expectations, average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses slipped to 2.7% in the three months to May, down from 2.8% in April. Falling average earnings suggests lower inflation down the line. Whilst the numbers are far from disastrous, this is hardly encouraging data for the BoE as they mull over whether to hike rates when they meet in two weeks’ time. 
There was however a silver lining to the data, as the number of people employed hit 32.4 million, the highest since records began. At last a piece of good news for Theresa May, but more importantly a number which will add support to the BoE hawks. The problem being though, that although people are being employed, firms are refusing to budge higher on the wages. Despite the ray of light in the otherwise sluggish jobs data, pound traders were in no mood for buying.

Fed Chair’s testimony in focus
A stronger dollar today is doing little to help the pound as it dives lower. Dollar traders are looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, where he is broadly expected to continue with a hawkish message of 4 hikes across the year. Given that the market is not confidently pricing in 4 hikes, further confirmation of the message is expected to lift the dollar further. 
The pound has bounced off support in the region of $1.3150, after tumbling from a high of $1.3269 earlier in the day. A strong show of Powell’s hawkish nature in front of the Senate Banking Committee could see the pound target support at $1.31 before moving towards $1.3050.

The FTSE moved towards the end of the day in positive territory after slipping into the red mid-session.  Whilst the weaker pound and encouraging earnings from the likes of Royal Mail supported the index, a softer opening in the US could yet pull the FTSE back below the flat line threshold to end the day.


Related tags: UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
Today 02:55 AM
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
Yesterday 05:30 PM
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Yesterday 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Yesterday 12:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.