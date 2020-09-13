﻿

Ping An Insurance Breaking Below the Rising Trend line

Ping An Insurance (2318), a major Chinese insurer, posted gross premium incomes increased 1.4% on year to 561.74 billion yuan in the first eight months of the year.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 13, 2020 11:14 PM
Ping An Insurance (2318.HK): Breaking Below the Rising Trend line

Recently, the company also announced that 1H net income declined 29.7% on year to 68.68 billion yuan while operating profit grew 1.2% to 74.31 billion yuan on revenue of 683.28 billion yuan, down 1.0%. The company declared an interim dividend of 0.80 yuan per share, up from 0.75 yuan per share last year. After that Bank of America lowered its target prices from HK$99 and to HK$94.

From a technical point of view, the stock broke below the rising trend line drawn from March, indicating a bearish reversal signal.  Currently, it is trading below both 20-day and 50-day moving average and is capped by a declining trend line drawn from July.


Bearish readers could set the resistance level at HK$86.7, while support levels would be located at HK$79.5 and HK$74.6 respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.