Pattern play: Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences (EW), a designer and manufacturer of medical devices for heart disease, broke out to the upside of a descending broadening wedge pattern on December 22nd, after price held just below the upper trendline for a few weeks. The RSI is over 60 and appears to have broken out to the upside of a sideways channel. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are arranged in a bullish manner, as the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. The next Fibonacci resistance levels are at 97.50 and 102.75. If price slips then traders should look to the upper trendline for support, as it recently acted as a strong resistance level. If price drops below the upper trendline of the pattern then 83.00 and 78.50 would be the immediate support levels.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 03:50 PM
Today 08:45 AM
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Stocks articles
December 14, 2023 04:51 PM
November 30, 2023 05:10 PM
November 28, 2023 07:05 PM