Opec and FX

The oil cartel meets today, and the market is expecting it to extend the period of production cuts by an extra nine months, through to March 2018. This has been widely signalled after Russia (a non-Opec member) and Saudi Arabia said that they would support an extension of the cuts last week.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 24, 2017 8:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The oil cartel meets today, and the market is expecting it to extend the period of production cuts by an extra nine months, through to March 2018. This has been widely signalled after Russia (a non-Opec member) and Saudi Arabia said that they would support an extension of the cuts last week. 

There is a very small chance that some of the smaller, struggling members of Opec, including Venezuela and Nigeria, may resist the prospect of further cuts, overall we think that Saudi Arabia will ultimately get what it wants from this meeting.

More upside for oil?

The oil price has risen more than $3 on the back of the leaked details ahead of the meeting. We think that if this extension to the production cut is agreed then we could see further upside for oil, as the market prices in an even more prolonged cut perhaps further into 2018. It is worth noting that after the first production cut was agreed in November 2016, the oil price crept higher for more than a month, with Brent crude rising some $6 in the aftermath of that meeting.

A confluence of factors could boost the price of oil in the short term including: decent expectations for global growth, low volatility, and the expected Opec production cut. If this happens then Brent crude could drift back towards $60 per barrel, the highest level since 2015, with WTI potentially moving back towards $55, the highest level since late February.

Oil market dynamics and FX

A higher oil price can impact the FX market in two ways: firstly it can put upward pressure on inflation expectations, which can impact a currency’s yield differential; and secondly it can have a direct impact on the attractiveness of the so-called “commodity currencies” and the commodity import currencies.

We have done some correlation analysis looking at the relationship between the Brent and WTI crude prices and some FX pairs, including the traditional commodity currencies: the CAD, NOK and AUD. I have also looked at the yen, because Japan is a large commodity importer.

The conclusions that we have found are as follows:

  • The Cad tends to have the strongest long-term correlation with the Brent and WTI oil prices, and moves with the oil price 56% and 57% of the time, respectively.
  • The NOK and AUD have insignificant short and long-term correlations to the Brent and WTI prices.
  • Interestingly, the CAD and the NOK are highly correlated, and they have moved together 60% of the time since the start of the year. Thus, if the CAD moves on the back of a change to the price of oil, watch the Nokkie as it may follow suit.
  • Unsurprisingly, the yen has a negative correlation to both the Brent and WTI oil price in the longer term. However, since the start of this year the correlation has dwindled back to zero, possibly reflecting the yen’s status as a safe haven that has been tested by a number of geopolitical events in recent months.

We also think that it is worth watching the dollar. Since a barrel of oil is priced in dollars, the dollar and oil tend to move in opposite directions, but not by as much as you may think, in fact since the start of this year the correlation between the dollar index and WTI has been a mere -0.1%.

If today’s Opec meeting does lift the price of a barrel of oil then we could see US inflation expectations rise, which would be supportive of a more aggressive pace of tightening from the Federal Reserve, and that could be dollar positive, especially vs. the yen. With the dollar index continuing to linger at its lowest levels since November 2016, perhaps a stronger oil price could be one way to lift the buck out of the doldrums?

As a side note, it is worth noting that President Trump said earlier this week that the US could sell off part of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to fund the US deficit. This has had no material impact on the price of oil, after all the plan is vague at this stage and may never see the light of day as support for this measure would have to get passed by Congress. However, if this becomes a theme in Washington (and it’s a big if), then it could dilute some of the potential positive effect from today’s Opec meeting, and may weigh on the price of oil in the longer term, which could have knock-on effects for the FX market. 

Related tags: Crude Oil Currency Dollar index

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.