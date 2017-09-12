One to Watch Why Goldman Sachs could benefit from Treasury yield revival

Goldman Sachs has been the weakest performers’ out of the major US banks this year, however things could be about to change for this Investment bank. Firstly, the recent rise in US Treasury yields, is very good news for investment banks’ profits and futue stock prices.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2017 11:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: Goldman Sachs has been the weakest performers’ out of the major US banks this year, however things could be about to change for this Investment bank.  Firstly, the recent rise in US Treasury yields, is very good news for investment banks’ fixed income units, particularly Goldman Sachs’, which suffered a heavy decline in profit for the second quarter of this year. US 10 – year Treasury yields have risen some 14 basis points since tanking on Friday, and the expectation is for further gains in the coming weeks. This is particularly relevant for Goldman Sachs, since the short-term correlation between the bank and 10-year US Treasury yields is a whopping 93%. Secondly, global banks along with insurers have seen expectations for 2017 lifted with upgrades to earnings outweighing cuts by the largest margin since 2009, which should also benefit the share price of the overall banking sector.

How: As you can see in chart one below, Goldman has moved in line with the Treasury yields for most of this year, in the last two months the correlation between Goldman’s stock price and Treasury yields has been nearly 80%, thus, where Treasury yields go, so to, it appears, does Goldman Sachs’ stock price. If we see a continued recovery in Treasury yields, Goldman may play catch up to its peers, as you can see in chart 2 below. Goldman Sachs has been the weakest performer vs. Citi, JP Morgan and Bank of America, which has been the top performer out of the major US banks.

Chart 1: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg

Chart 2: 

Source: City Index and Bloomberg


Related tags: Wall Street Idea of the day

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.